Mayor Brown to Grand Forks: 'Make it happen'

Mayor Michael R. Brown

[VIDEO Open: Grand Forks City Employees & Core Services]

Good afternoon and welcome to the 2017 Grand Forks State of the City.

What a great video showcasing our core city services and members of our amazing team.

Hard work. Loyalty. Accountability. Innovation. Pride. It's who we are.

That's our team . . .led by City Administrator Todd Feland and our Department Heads.

Thank you for representing the City of Grand Forks so well!

Thank you, everyone, for being here today and a special thank you to my wife, Dr. Ann Brown and my son, Grady.

I appreciate your support and patience.

Welcome to the Grand Forks City Council Members, Grand Forks County Commissioners, East Grand Forks Mayor Gander and Council members, and other local elected officials.

Also greetings to UND President Mark Kennedy and the UND team. Grand Forks is indeed the "Proud Home of the University of North Dakota"!

Welcome Colonel Lewis and Northlands Community Technical College President Dennis Bona.

And a huge thank you our Chamber team, led by Barry Wilfarht and the board of directors.

This event is a special partnership between the Chamber and the City. It underscores the public private teamwork we live and breathe.

2016 was a good year. I think we made progress on many fronts and I'll share some of that success with you today.

But more importantly, we will frame 2017 as a "Year of Action".

In 2017 we will be action oriented, focusing on executing well and significantly succeeding on major issues. That's why the overall theme for today and for 2017 is "Make It Happen".

Specifically, here is the "To Do" list:

• Plan, fund and execute on vital community infrastructure.

• Help existing businesses flourish and encourage new investments. I call this being "Open for Business."

• Cultivate a Smart & Healthy Community. Collaborate on action steps like tackling the addiction and the opioid crisis.

• Engage citizen taxpayers on important discussions early on with more listening systems in order to drive decision making.

Today, I'm going to talk about the action steps that will accomplish these priorities.

Then I'm going to ask you all to lend your voice and be part of Town Hall discussion with Council

President Sande, Vice President Vein and myself.

So let's get to our "To Do" list and priority one — Infrastructure.

Join me on a "windshield tour".

[VIDEO 1: Windshield Tour of Infrastructure]

Roads and Water Infrastructure: It's literally the foundation on which we build our community.

Our action steps here are clear, our mandate certain:

• Provide safe, reliable and affordable water;

• Maintain and expand roads;

• Promote cost-effective infill development; and,

• Pass a "roads and water infrastructure sales tax" so the above are possible.

Let's look at safe, reliable and affordable water first.

2016 was a banner year for water, punctuated by starting construction on the Regional Water Treatment Plant.

Our legislators, led by Senator Holmberg and Representative Mark Sanford on their respective appropriations committees, have been instrumental in leveraging a 50% commitment for this $150m project.

Thank you to our local legislators and to the entire state for continuing to support this critical project, as well as the Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

Together these efforts ensure long-term water safety and availability.

Last year we also started construction on the wastewater interconnect project with our East Grand Forks Partners. Thanks to former Mayor Stauss and the East side Council Members.

And I look forward to even more partnerships with you and Mayor Gander.

Moving from water, let's talk about roads.

First and foremost, we're creating a priority list of road maintenance.

We're using road condition data that is available on our website. I encourage everyone to use this as well as other smart technology like our GF311 app to help inform this list.

Beyond maintenance, we're laying the groundwork to expand the city to the west and north, with strategic investments of economic development and state revolving loan funding.

And we're still determined to make major projects happen like the DeMers and 42nd Underpass and the 47th Avenue South Interchange.

In addition, the city stands ready to play a role with UND President Kennedy's bold vision - dubbed "Coulee to Columbia".

I also want to voice my support on improving the game day experience at the Alerus Center and along 42nd Street, or what we dubbed our "Destination Corridor".

It's time for an invigorated effort in that whole area and within the Alerus Center itself.

In fact, it is the perfect time.

Thanks to strong leadership of the Events Center Commission and an amazing Alerus staff, our taxpayers' biggest investment is poised for a period of its biggest return.

So this much is clear. The community needs to invest in infrastructure.

The reality is, however, without a local funding source little to nothing can actually be accomplished.

I know Grand Forks.

As your Mayor, I care about our city and the people I work for and live with.

We all understand we cannot and should not count on state and federal programs.

This is evident by the fact that in inflation-adjusted dollars, we're now getting about the same amount of federal funding as we were in the 80's.

Besides, reliance on others belies our fierce independence.

That's why I believe with all my heart and mind a sales tax for roads and water infrastructure needs to pass a vote of the people.

We had a vote last November. And the people spoke. They didn't like the choice before them.

Since then, I've been listening and I've been learning.

I've heard the 50-year sunset was too long, projects were not specific enough, and there simply wasn't enough information provided to the public.

We know, however, a sales tax is the most fairly distributed funding mechanism.

It's better than increased fees and rates.

Better than property tax hikes or special assessments.

And we know a significant percentage of sales tax revenue comes from people who are visiting Grand Forks and who understand infrastructure keeps us strong and, in turn, keeps the region strong.

Finally, a sales tax increase is certainly better than the "do-nothing" option.

There were a few other things I heard about the vote that I'll address directly: It was not the right recipe and you didn't hear from me enough.

I own both of those.

So I commit to put in place as many listening systems as possible to ensure anything that goes on a ballot truly reflects the community's voice.

And I commit to be out front to lead a winning effort.

When the time comes, my words will be etched in your mind: "Join me in saying yes".

Make our roads and water great again.

Wrong speech . . . "Make It Happen."

Next on our "To Do" list: Make sure Grand Forks is "Open for Business".

[VIDEO 2: Grand Forks is "Open for Business"]

Grand Forks: "Open for Business".

From the edge of the horizon — UAS - to assembly lines — Industry - to cashier stations — Retail - to the kitchen table maker space — Online Commerce -, Grand Forks IS "Open for Business".

Our expanding UAS industry and, particularly Grand Sky and the interplay with the Grand Forks Air Force Base highlight our growth potential.

World-class tenants Northrup Grumman and General Atomics set up shop in 2016 and our test site is first to get clearance to utilize Beyond Visual Line of Site.

Thank you to the Grand Forks County for your ongoing leadership in this sector.

We've come a long way working with you and our congressional delegation, state leaders, UND,

NCTC and the private sector.

Our UAS industry is positioned at the top.

Importantly, for both the region and the state, we must take action to remain at the top.

Here's one sure path to do that: Continue to invest in UND.

UND's research, education and training in this industry — and others - are key drivers in the state's pursuit of economic diversification.

Also, as the "Chief Opportunity Engine", UND attracts and delivers skilled workforce and helps nurture related sectors like high performance computing and data analytics.

Even before they graduate, student leaders make their impact.

Students like Queen Ngale who is staging the Snapchat takeover today and Student Body President Beyer and Vice President Andert, who are collaborating with us on vibrant student experiences — and getting Uber here! — so Grand Forks continues to grow as one of the best college towns.

In that same collaborative vein, UND continues to work with Colonel Lewis on providing airmen and their families opportunities to develop their career options in cyber security, masters of UAS and through the Air University.

Open for business in our region also means harvesting opportunities from our agricultural roots in ag and value added ag industries.

Investments like the North Dakota Mill $30 million expansion, JR Simplot's renewals and new starts in biomass, GreenPulp and ... we're still hopeful — Northern Plains Nitrogen are a few of the places we see success and promise for growth.

This all brings me to "Housing".

All the jobs from these exciting developments need homes.

So if Grand Forks is going to remain "Open for Business", we'll have to do more to address our housing challenges.

In addition to the number of policy changes we've made on new developments, a promising tactic we can employ is encouraging development of infill spaces in and around our city core.

Infill development results in higher returns on smaller investments by taking advantage of existing physical infrastructure.

Mixed use projects in our core also foster a richer culture and more social interactions.

That's why infill will be a key component as we proceed with a downtown master plan and citizen-engaged planning processes for public spaces.

In fact, we have actionable steps we can take immediately.

For example: We should Develop Arbor Lot.

I have heard, considered and respect those who disagree.

But in the end, this issue should go to a public vote.

I firmly believe our civic minded taxpayers will choose to welcome private sector investment and they will choose not to forego over $10 million of investment and tax revenue over the next 40 years.

The retail sector is another area where we're ready for action steps.

Grand Forks is a Destination City. Pure and simple.

The City and Chamber should again work with the Columbia Mall and other retail partners on updating the past retail analytics study in order to fill gaps and increase our retail offerings.

I'm proud to see Grand Forks is also raising its capacity and its profile as a place that supports entrepreneurs and start-ups.

A highlight this year is the work of Evolve Grand Forks and the 701 Co-Working venture.

Mark your calendars for the February 23 Grand Opening. You'll find opportunity, innovation and creativity ooze from every corner.

I want to thank Evolve and others including the Center for Innovation who have crafted the new

"Start-Up Grand Forks" initiative that I called for at last year's State of the City and is moving forward in concert with the Bank of North Dakota.

All of these are discrete examples of being "Open for Business".

Equally important, we just have to make it easier to get things done.

That requires both action and mindset.

I commit to focusing on our government processes and practices, streamlining them and getting them online and accessible.

Everything from committee structure and ordinances to back office work flow and front window service will be reviewed.

When an opportunity knocks . . . our first reaction must be: "Make it Happen".

Because we know when Grand Forks makes it happen, it happens with panache. . .

[VIDEO 3: Home of Opportunity- Discover Yours]

Thank you to the UND Pride of the North Drum Line for giving us that beat under the collage of experiences we enjoy all year around!

Grand Forks is a place where Alleys come Alive, where Blues roll across the Red, where fishing bobbers are frosty and where ice skaters dance in the frame of a metallic water wheel.

We welcome new residents — ALL new residents - and help them chase the same dreams, pursue the same opportunities and contribute the same way we all do.

We are fortunate to have unparalleled entertainment and sporting facilities like the Alerus and Ralph Englestad Arena.

And we have an emerging energy around Public Art thanks to the Community Foundation and Public Arts Commission and our rich, talented cast of local artists.

It's also widely known our public schools and green spaces are the best around.

The School District, Park District and Greenway, especially the teachers, professional staff and the crews in the trucks make us proud and make it happen.

Here's a shout out to our school system and the 12 local students invited to participate in the

Presidential Scholar program. The top number in the state!

All of this illustrates the fantastic story that is our community.

I realize we're a humble lot, but we really must do is start telling our story with more intentionality and more audacity.

Fortunately, we're starting to, thanks to the new Workforce Partnership effort.

Working with several public sector partners and Human Resources staff from critical sectors across the region, this initiative will gather, create and share our story to specifically support local employers' workforce recruitment and retention.

The fact is, we have around 1430 job openings in Grand Forks this week and we're competing with communities across the world to fill them.

So telling our story is not about being boastful, it's about succeeding in the global marketplace.

...

Importantly, part of our story must be how we value and invest in the long-term health of our community.

I want to acknowledge the superb work of Altru, along with our city inspectors and fire department in addressing the threat at the clinic.

It was a demonstration of professionalism and accountability.

Kudos for your decisive action and I look forward to a renewed and even better Altru Helath System.

We know our community must continue to focus on health issues like poverty, children's well-being, behavioral health and addiction.

But we also know Grand Forks has an aptitude for making progress:

For example, I encourage everyone to read the Community Health Assessment completed last year.

It's on the Altru and Public Health websites and is a fantastic foundation for future work.

In addition, this past year we opened a Social Detox facility. Congratulations and thank you to all involved, particularly to Kate Kenna and our Public Health Department.

Safer Tomorrows ended its federal component last year but is sustaining the progress made by infusing Grand Forks with a culture and framework to end or mitigate childhood exposure to violence.

And the Community Partners collaboration is successfully raising awareness on the issue of opioids and overdose.

This is an area where we can do more.

I am calling on the community to stand together to face one of our most significant historic health challenges — Addiction and the Opioid crisis.

I will convene stakeholders from across the community, including the Community Partners collaboration, to develop a plan that will focus on prevention, treatment and recovery.

Most importantly, we will work to destigmatize addiction and compassion will be at the heart of our efforts.

In addition to our local team, I am looking forward to working with our congressional partners and with First Lady Burgum.

It is with her model of courage, inspiration and compassion we will set out on this action plan that I hope can serve communities all across North Dakota.

....

Now for my two favorite words of any speech . . . "In Conclusion".

You've just heard my priorities and it's important to note they are nearly identical to those the

Grand Forks City Council has adopted.

This is important because it demonstrates we have alignment at the top.

But we must work to also build alignment across the board.

This includes being in touch and in synch with people like Ruthmary Unruh who sent me and others a letter on February 6.

She describes herself as a "civic-minded taxpayer", lists her top 10 projects that need action and writes of her belief "in a great future for Grand Forks".

And, I should note, she wrote her letter on orange paper, just to make sure I'd notice.

I get the sense she has what Dr. Martin Luther King called "the fierce urgency of now". I share that.

Here's what I read in her letter: I am a taxpayer. I am paying attention. I care about my community.

And I want to be engaged in the process to ensure a great future for Grand Forks. I read that she wants the community to take action.

She's with us here today. Thank you, Ruthie.

Hearing more voices like Ruthie's is exactly what we should be doing.

We must engage in upfront, inclusive conversations because that is the best path to successful, decisive actions.

And that's why we're now going to hear from you and get into our Town Hall Meeting and live polling.

So if you haven't done it yet, text "together" to 22333 to join the poll.

Here's the first question: "What should be the first action on Grand Forks' 'Make It Happen' list?"

[To Town Hall & Text Polling]