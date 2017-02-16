UND professor: Don't build walls around North Dakota universities

That perception could not be further from the truth.

First and foremost, most of the money invested in students from other states and countries stays right here in North Dakota. In fact, we probably attract more money than we spend.

It's easy to understand why: students rarely, if ever, have their expenses fully paid when they study here. For those on scholarships or waivers, it's usually only enough to just help out.

Most pay some tuition, pay fees and do important work at their university.

Furthermore, the money students get largely recirculates in our very community. The students go shopping for groceries. They rent apartments. They buy clothes. They fly into our airports. They buy cars and fill them with gas. They donate to the collection plate at their churches. They pay taxes on their incomes and the things they buy.

Beyond all this talk of money, North Dakota should support non-North Dakota students because it reaps many benefits that we can't put a price tag on. Notably, these students enrich their campuses and classrooms, bringing new ideas and solutions, new ways of thinking and understanding the world.

North Dakota students and faculty benefit tremendously from increasing their understanding of how others think and believe, because these are the people they'll share their workplaces and communities with, no matter where the students go in life.

Similar benefits accrue to the larger public, for international students bring art, culture, knowledge, volunteerism, friendship and generosity to our communities.

True, many students will leave North Dakota when they have earned their degrees. Many will stay, though, particularly if we remain welcoming.

And for those graduates who leave, we should not think of it as a loss, for we are sending out ambassadors for North Dakota and the United States. They will return to their homes with knowledge and skills that will make those other places better, more humane, more productive, more secure and more cooperative with the United States.

They will take home fondness and understanding of Americans that will pay forward whatever kindnesses we showed them.

And don't forget that we send North Dakota students out into the world, to other states and other countries. That world is very generous to them, even knowing that many will come back to North Dakota to apply those gains.

If we stop welcoming others, they will stop welcoming us, and that will diminish opportunities for North Dakota students.

I encourage my fellow North Dakotans to maintain the welcoming ethos that characterizes our culture and history. We must do our part to continue bringing international (and out-of-state) students to our campus because it is economically sensible, politically impactful and the right thing to do for them and us.

Weaver-Hightower is a professor of educational foundations and research at UND.