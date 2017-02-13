C.T. Marhula: Why Grand Forks should save Arbor Park

First, Schaefer says supporters are opposed to "returning it (Arbor Park) to its original purpose as a building site." Let's review the Herald's opinion at the time Arbor Park was completed. "The parks they built are important symbolically, because they represent the rebuilding of the city after the Flood of '97," the newspaper editorialized in 2001.

"These parks are important for the relaxation and inspiration that they will provide. ... Thank you, young people, for this lasting gift to the city. Years from now, you'll come back, perhaps with children and grandchildren, to show off the work you did to help make Grand Forks a better place."

Regardless of the site's original purpose, Arbor Park as of 2001 clearly was viewed to be permanent.

Next, Schaefer states "One block of typical Main Street retail requires 1,000 to 2000 units of housing within a 10-15 minute walk." But there are 30-plus such blocks bordered by University Avenue, 9th Street North and Kittson Avenue in downtown Grand Forks. Even reducing this to 20 blocks for retail, this would require about 23,000 units.

If those units house an average of two people each, then downtown apparently needs 46,000 people nearby to support retail.

That means the downtown and near downtown—pop. about 4,600—would have to house about 10 times more people to make 20 blocks of retail viable.

Schaefer notes that the downtown infrastructure already is in place, but I remind him that it's also in place almost everywhere else in Grand Forks' developed areas.

He says there's a shortage of "housing and retail options" downtown. I suggest that would be news to the landlords renting retail and residential space and those trying sell some prime downtown buildings.

Finally, he claims that "if downtown stagnates, Grand Forks will not compete for talent successfully." But if that's the case, why isn't Altru Health System relocating some of the functions of its now-closed clinic downtown? And why hasn't UND shown any serious interest in a downtown presence over the past 20 years?

In conclusion, follow the money. Most of it is yours. Many of the people who want to destroy a completed work of art for housing and retail also want to destroy retail and parking to build a nontaxable downtown library. Uff da!

Marhula helped organize and gather signatures for the petition to save Arbor Park.