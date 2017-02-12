Dexter Perkins: UND must put students' education first

I have worked at UND for 35½ years and, over that time, the North Dakota Legislature has treated us well. But although the Legislature has given us significant funding increases during most legislative sessions, little of that funding has made it to the departments where teaching and learning are occurring.

Part of the problem has been that UND has a lengthy history of administrators making bad business decisions. During the past decade, we made the questionable decision to move all athletic teams to Division I, costing us more than $11 million every year.

We built an expensive parking garage, with a prominent bridge to nowhere across Columbia Road. Today, the debt payment is more than $1 million per year.

We built the REAC Building, a home for private research companies. It was supposed to cost UND nothing, but ended up costing more than $6 million.

We have expanded the UND bureaucracy, increasing the number of vice presidents from four to 20, and today UND has at least 35 percent more bureaucrats than North Dakota State University.

We have put off necessary maintenance, so much of UND's infrastructure is in terrible shape today. And, now, when academic funding is being slashed, UND has asked the Legislature for permission to raise $90 million for building projects; nothing for academics.

In an effort to save money, UND eliminated the dean of the graduate school two years ago, and combined graduate school functions with the UND division that handles research grants and contracts.

Educating graduate students is, apparently, merely a money-making undertaking.

To save more money, UND instituted an early retirement program last spring. About 80 faculty and staff departed. This year, the university has announced another early retirement program that will eliminate even more experienced employees.

There is no strategy to these cuts. Key personnel in key programs are leaving, and there are no plans to replace them.

While faculty numbers are decreasing, the president has announced a three-pronged plan that includes more teaching, more research and more public outreach. In my college, we are being asked to teach additional online courses, to set up online degree programs and to submit more grant proposals.

This does not add up; we can't do more work with fewer people. Asking already overworked faculty to be more productive seems absurd, but the president said that was his position when asked about it earlier this year.

Because we anticipate getting $16 million less funding from the state next year, all UND programs are being asked to cut their budgets by 4 percent to 12 percent. According to the administration, the money saved will be reallocated based on the number of majors a program has, the grants it receives, its research productivity and the credit hours it generates. No consideration will be given to a program's importance.

But UND, like all universities, has many small programs that are essential to modern education, and other small programs could be future stars. Some of our important large divisions won't pass the funding tests either.

It's unfortunate that UND must cut its budget because of less funding from the state. But it's crazy that the president also plans to take an additional $7 million from education and reallocate it to advertising, research and other unidentified priorities.

It's especially alarming if the president thinks spending $3 million on advertising will make up for the decline in educational quality.

UND's current academic goals include faster routes to graduation, increased retention of students and an overall increase in graduation rates. These goals are just ways to process more students more quickly, and so get more tuition money.

They have nothing to do with education and, in fact, adopting such goals ensures that educational quality will decline further.

It is truly curmudgeonly to complain about things without offering solutions. So, here is a plan: UND should focus on providing students with an outstanding education, even if it means not doing some other things and, perhaps, setting enrollment limits.

We owe this to our students. And, if we don't make these changes, we will grow increasingly irrelevant, more unpopular with the people and Legislature that fund us, and will continue to wither away.

Perkins is a professor of geology at UND.