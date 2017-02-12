I came to North Dakota 16 years ago to be a professor of English literature and humanities. I came because I am specifically committed to a belief that the educated rural citizen forms the backbone of our country.

When I received my doctorate from the University of Minnesota, I only applied for jobs in rural states, and was proud to start my academic career at Valley City State University. I was and am committed to giving the very best education possible to North Dakotan students, because I believe in rural America.

Over the years, I have published in my academic field, risen through the faculty ranks and served as the faculty representative to the State Board of Higher Education, among other responsibilities.

As a state board member, I visited every college in North Dakota and talked with their administrators, faculty and students. I visited Washington as the director of the Northern Plains Writing Project, seeking federal funds to match state funds to create programs to help North Dakota's K-12 teachers strengthen what they offer in the classroom.

North Dakota has taken in millions of dollars for this effort.

And this is what I would report about my time in the state, doing these things: education is growing stronger in North Dakota, every year, bit by bit. This is to the credit of teachers and professors all along the way.

So, I ask Herald readers not to believe those who think our system of education in North Dakota is bloated and in need of deep cuts. It is not. In fact, quite the opposite is true.

Yes, North Dakota commits more General Fund dollars to higher education per capita than do most other states. But no, the spending is not excessive. Because we have fewer taxpayers, the funds available have always been low, compared to other states.

That's why our colleges tend not to do well in national rankings. We cannot pay enough to attract America's best faculty, nor give talented faculty the resources they need.

We rarely have sufficient funds to commit to research and development on a national or international scale. And all of this matters to an incredible degree.

That is to say, colleges are ranked nationally based on financial resources, amounts and kinds of faculty research, academic strength of incoming and outgoing students, number of volumes in the library, perceptions of respect by faculty at peer institutions and so on.

We as a state do not do well in these rankings. Out of 310 institutions in U.S. News & World Report's "National Universities" category, for example, UND is ranked 202nd, and North Dakota State University is 188th.

But to my mind, it is surprising how well we do, given our limited resources. I would submit this is because faculty have a commitment to the state and to education that far exceeds the practical nature of jobs where people work for pay.

And we know that the stronger the academic programs, the more students learn—and the more students learn, the greater value the degree offers them in life.

Strong academic programs open more doors to opportunity for students, for the state and for the nation.

Let's keep our doors open, respectable and trending in the right direction: toward strength and value.

And please tell our legislators to do so — plus, don't let them respond that they must cut higher education because of financial need. They do not. We in higher ed benefitted little from the oil boom, and even if we did, oil and ag are coming back in the state. The indicators are already there.

We have invested in education, and it is paying off. The glass is half full, and we need to avoid emptying it — because doing so hurts North Dakota far and wide, in the short term and in the long.

Kibler is a professor of English and chairs the Division of Humanities, LIterature and Language at Minot State University.