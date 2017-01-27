This comes as a great surprise to UND's teacher education program, because all evaluation indicators highlight the robustness of the program.

At a time when fewer high school graduates are deciding to go into teaching and national enrollment in teacher education programs has decreased, UND undergraduate teacher education enrollment has increased from 312 students in Fall 2015 to 341 students in Spring 2017.

Clearly, enrollment is not troubled. Instead, it indicates a strong program.

Moreover, the quality of UND teacher education students remains the highest in the state by several measures. UND students have the highest ACT scores and high school GPAs compared to students admitted to North Dakota's other teacher education programs. UND has a pass rate of 96 percent on the Praxis Specialty Exam, a national exam that students must pass before receiving their North Dakota teacher license. The statewide pass rate is 92 percent.

Our graduates are highly sought out by school districts in not only North Dakota and Minnesota, but also as far away as Arizona.

Clearly, the quality of students we admit and graduate is not troubled.

Our graduate teacher education programs remain equally robust. UND graduates the highest number of special education teachers in the state, a critical fact given that special education teachers are at the top of the teacher shortage list in North Dakota.

Our master's degree in early childhood education was just ranked No. 3 in the nation by the Guide to Online Colleges, based on affordability and academics (the University of Washington in Seattle was ranked No. 1). Our master's degree in elementary education was recently ranked No. 9 in the nation by TheBestSchools.org.

No other North Dakota teacher education institution was ranked as high. So, clearly the alleged trouble is not in our graduate teacher education programs, either.

In 2016, the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education awarded UND renewed accreditation without any major weaknesses. The North Dakota Educational Standards and Practices Board likewise renewed its full approval of all UND programs in teacher education, school counseling and school administration. No trouble there.

If Herald readers visit with superintendents and principals throughout North Dakota and beyond, I believe they will hear the same resounding message: UND does an excellent job of educating and preparing teachers.

As associate dean of teacher education, I can assure the state that we are working hard to sustain this excellence well into the future.

Walker is associate dean of teacher education in UND's College of Education & Human Development.