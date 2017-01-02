Safer tomorrow, thanks to Safer Tomorrows

Starting in 2011, the effort was awarded more than $3 million in grants, the bulk of that from a competitive U.S. Department of Justice grant program.

The program's four lead partners—Grand Forks, the Grand Forks School District, Lutheran Social Services and the Community Violence Intervention Center—used the money to support extensive bullying and sexual-assault prevention programs, therapy services for child victims and character-building efforts such as the Coaching Boys into Men program.

Over time, Safer Tomorrows activities were offered in every public school and three parochial schools in Grand Forks County.

The federal grant support ran out last month. So, Safer Tomorrows leaders now are reporting back to the county about what the program accomplished and what efforts might be sustained into the future.

In December, some of the leaders spoke to the Herald editorial board. A transcript of the conversation is below; it has been edited for clarity and length.

Q. Did Safer Tomorrows start with the grant that you won in Washington several years ago?

Pete Haga, Grand Forks community/government relations officer: Yes. Since 2012, Safer Tomorrows has received a total of $3.3 million to work toward ending or mitigating childhood exposure to violence in Grand Forks County.

We're now sunsetting on the federal grant, but we're sunrising on our efforts to sustain the program into the future.

Q. What was the background for the project?

Kristi Hall-Jiran, executive director, Community Violence Intervention Center: I don't know if you're familiar with the Adverse Childhood Experiences study. We call it ACE for short. Basically, it was a study that was done some years ago that looked at kids who had experienced trauma during childhood.

The things that are counted as ACEs are things like seeing violence in the home, having a parent die, going through a divorce, being a victim of child abuse.

So, what the study showed was that besides higher rates of depression and anxiety, there was a very high correlation between the ACEs and physical ailments as well, including things like cancer, heart disease, diabetes.

For example, if kids have four or more ACEs, they actually start having neurochemical changes in their brains. And what that can lead to is three times the rate of academic failure, seven times the rate of alcoholism, 12 times the rate of suicide attempts.

So those are very depressing outcomes. Add in all the health effects as well, and it gets to be pretty overwhelming.

But what the national research also shows is that if we can mitigate trauma at a much earlier age and get people the help and intervention they need, we can really prevent a lot of those long-term health effects from happening to a huge population of people.

So, that's why we really wanted to focus on helping kids and changing things in the long term. And of course that has a huge economic value as well, when you look at what we spend on juvenile delinquency programs and health care costs and psychological services costs, all of those things that are impacted down the road.

I think we've kind of worked through that part, and now we're focused on, OK, that's a terrible outcome, but there are so many things that can make a difference along the way.

And since the program began, we've heard amazing stories about how coaches can make a difference, how teachers can make a difference. If the parents aren't able to be present in a child's life, who else can step up?

Q. What kind of programs did you offer that helped bring about your results?

Hall-Jiran: At CVIC and elsewhere, we were involved in the actual counseling and intervention piece. We knew that the awareness-building and school-based efforts would lead to huge referrals, which they did. We saw a 213 percent increase in the number of kids that we served over that time, and we helped nearly 1,000 children through the trauma.

And so, some of the results we're seeing, 96 percent of kids that go through our programming have an increase in their coping skills and their emotional well-being. That's going to lead to better grades at school, and is reflected in a lot of the results that we've been finding.

Janell Regimbal, vice president of children and family services at Lutheran Social Services: At the school level, the programming goes from that preschool age with our Al's Pals program—which is helping those younger kids know how to deal with conflict, to respect and understand differences, to regulate their own emotions better—all the way up to the high school.

And in the high schools—to use just one example—we're involved with the Fourth R. That's a curriculum that looks beyond reading, 'riting and 'rithmetic to the fourth R, which is relationships. It helps kids understand how to form and treat relationships. It's an evidence-based curriculum that the health teachers are able to take and infuse into what they're already doing.

So that's a unique aspect. It's not just middle school or elementary school, but that entire span of childhood and adolescence, such an important time in the growth and development of kids.

Jody Thompson, assistant superintendent for Grand Forks Public Schools: Pete referred to the sunsetting and the sunrising. The sunrise part of the plan is that we've had multiple staff members who've been trained nationally in the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, a research-based and nationally proven model that involves surveys, curriculum and training.

And Olweus is one that has just blended perfectly with our character-education themes and what we would do normally.

We're big on the sustainability. Thanks to Safer Tomorrows, we were the recipients of some outstanding training and curriculum expertise. As a school district, we don't take that very lightly, because we haven't had to pay for anything.

That's a significant benefit to us. But we also want to make sure that this continues to be a part of our culture.

Q. Does most of the instruction happen in a classroom setting?

Thompson: At the elementary level, we have character assemblies every month. So, that's something we've been doing for many years, but we integrate a lot more of this in those events.

There are schoolwide expectations for how to behave in the Grand Forks Public Schools. A lot of it is based on Olweus. You walk through our buildings and see posters about what the expectations are—above the line, below the line behaviors; and that's just become a standard. And it doesn't matter if you're a custodian or a worker in the lunchroom; everyone knows what the expectations are for students. So, if someone is a custodian at Phoenix Elementary School and sees students misbehaving, he or she is trained to intervene and not have to send them to the office. That person can just get them straightened up right then and there.

We've empowered all of our staff to intervene if it's necessary.

Hall-Jiran: We're trying to look at changing the culture in the schools, instead of just having it be a lesson.

One of my favorite stories is about a lunch lady who saw something happening and was on her way to intervene at a table, but by the time she got there, the students' peers had already intervened. That's when we know it's really working.

Regimbal: The proactive part is helping those "bystanders" become "upstanders" and to have empathy. Hopefully, these practices and discussions have helped build empathy with the kids, so they can put themselves in someone else's shoes and think, how can I support that person whom I saw that happen to? How can I be an upstander?

Coaching Boys into Men is one of those real "upstander" pieces.

Q. Tell us about Coaching Boys into Men.

Hall-Jiran: CVIC was the lead agency on that, and so we were able to hire (former Grand Forks Central football coach) Mike Berg, who most people know, as our coach specialist. He says he's retired from that role, but he's still a pretty awesome mentor to the coaches involved.

So he was able to be the supervisor to the coaches who are involved in this particular program. Basically, it's coaches talking to athletes about respectful behavior. They integrate it right into their practice sessions.

Anybody who's had adolescent children at home know that many times, they will listen to their coaches like they listen to no one else. Whatever their parent or teacher is saying, it can take on a different meaning if it's something that comes from the coach: "Well, this is how we treat women and girls, and it's OK to talk about it and have a healthy conversation about it."

We've reached more than 800 male athletes.

Q. What kinds of results have you seen?

Hall-Jiran: A new project update on Safer Tomorrows shows really exciting outcomes.

Forty-six percent fewer students in grades 9-12 have reported that someone forced them to do something sexual that they did not want to do.

Violence-related suspensions and expulsions are down 42 percent. Physical fights in schools, down 24 percent. Those are pretty awesome numbers.

Q. Were these findings based on before-and-after surveys?

Hall-Jiran: Right. We used a lot of the surveys that were already done in the school system, and then compared the results as the project progressed.

We also in Grand Forks region have the lowest levels of dating violence at 33 percent lower than the rest of the state. And that's since the project started; before it started, we were actually higher than the rest of the state.

Haga: The brain science of all this is fascinating. It is a touchy-feely method, but it's also a scientific truth that something is happening to the brains of our children when trauma is happening. And there are methods that we can use, if we know what to do and what to look for, that can heal those harms and actually change their brain science and actually prepare them even better.

Hall-Jiran: And that changes generations. As you know, when someone has unresolved trauma and then they parent, there's no way it doesn't affect their kids. So it just goes on and on.

I see that at CVIC, and I'm sad, because i think we should have been there for those kids 25 years ago the way we are now.