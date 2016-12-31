Tim Lamb: North Dakota needs two-party, not one-party, rule

To balance power, the Republican Party cannot exist in a vacuum. The element of competence in governing needs to be accounted for.

Let's not forget that absolute power corrupts absolutely—a proposition that dates back to the 1800s and writer Lord Acton.

There are ample examples throughout our history to show that a one-party system does not and cannot operate in the best interest of the people. I will not bore readers with examples, but it's safe to say that in the absence of a two-party system, people soon will realize why two parties are important.

I say this while disclosing that I'm a lifelong Democrat and proud of it. I campaigned (as a kid) for John F. Kennedy and LBJ, who was the last Dem to take North Dakota as a presidential candidate.

I think that Democratic Govs. Bill Guy, Art Link and Bud Sinner were the most competent governing leaders of our state in recent history. In addition, Democratic Sens. Kent Conrad and Byron Dorgan and Rep. Earl Pomeroy were fine examples of competent leadership at the federal level. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., is carrying the party torch now.

The Democratic Party has many more good examples of competent leaders at the local, state and federal level in our state. To think that one election is a watershed moment that throws the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party's future into doubt is absurd, at best.

In fact, such claims are unhealthy and not in our best interest. They imagine a one-party-rule scenario in which corruption and incompetence could prevail. People simply will not tolerate such a low standard in government.

As an analogy, I am also a Minnesota Twins fan as well as Vikings fan, and despite their lackluster seasons, I'm a believer. I'll always be a fan, whether they win or lose. I'm proud to be a Twins and Vikings fan. They'll come back.

Likewise, I believe the Democratic Party will come back in our state. The measurement that should be applied is competence in governing. Voters need to set aside their loyalty to the party in power—loyalty that currently favors the Republican Party in North Dakota—and look to each candidate's qualifications.

Does the candidate possess the necessary attributes to serve in office? That should be the question voters ask when deciding who to vote for. Party values are also a consideration, but are not the only criterion for office.

It's unfortunate that competent state legislators—including Grand Forks Sens. Mac Schneider and Connie Triplett, Grand Forks Rep. Kylie Oversen and Fargo Sen. George Sinner—were not re-elected in November. The Legislature will not be the same without them.

I will not over-analyze whether North Dakota has been governed in a competent manner, but when one considers that we have gone from a multi-million-dollar surplus to a multi-million-dollar revenue shortfall, there's a competence issue at stake. And when one sees a seemingly minor issue of an oil pipeline route dispute escalate into national and international controversy, competence raises its head.

Needless to say, time will tell whether Gov. Doug Burgum and President-elect Donald Trump will lead competent and corruption-free administrations. It will be truly interesting to see how these elected officials, who have never held public office, will perform.

Even more interesting will be what our state and country look like in four years. Voters will certainly get a good taste of what the conservatives have to offer and whether the majority like it.

Therefore, I believe a two-party system not only gives voters a choice, but also provides for the best possible governing system—one that protects against incompetence and corruption in our government.

Lamb, an attorney, is a former member of the Grand Forks School Board.