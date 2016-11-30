Eliot Glassheim: Strongly resist Trump's more radical plans

Over the next four years, I believe there will be many reasons to question President Trump's legitimacy. Not because of the color of his skin. Not because 2 million more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton. Not because there are as-yet-unproven doubts about the election results in key swing states.

I believe the president-elect is laying out plans behind closed doors to destroy the very institutions which make our country strong. Should we trust his campaign promises, to build a wall, deport millions and cut taxes for the rich? Clearly many do not, including many of his supporters.

But his campaign statements combined with his Cabinet selections suggest that the 64 million Democratic voters (and some disillusioned Trump voters) will have to organize themselves to resist the new administration's plans to:

▇ Destroy the Social Security system, on which 60 million people depend

▇ Cut guaranteed benefits for 55 million people on Medicare by giving vouchers which do not cover the cost of medical care

▇ Cut 22 million people off health insurance provided by the Affordable Care Act

▇ Round up and deport 11 million undocumented immigrants, many of whom have lived quiet, productive lives in America for five, 10, 20 years

▇ Crack down on marijuana smokers in states that have legalized it, where 60 percent of the U.S. population live

▇ Undermine efforts to restrain atmospheric warming, which military planners believe will cause wars over water and destabilizing mass migrations

▇ Establish a morally repugnant and unconstitutional Muslim registry

▇ Rip apart the hard-won bonds of marriage between men and men and women and women

▇ Carpet bomb civilians in ISIS-held territories and revive water boarding of enemy captives

▇ Destroy the public education system, which serves all citizens, to enrich private, unregulated and unaccountable experiments using public money for private profit

▇ Wink at the takeover of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the Ukraine by the murderous tyrant Putin, heir to Lenin and Stalin

▇ Revoke the regulation of Wall Street, whose excesses were responsible for hurting so many people who voted for Trump.

This is a long list of toxic proposals that the new administration may try to impose. If it does, we will see continuous resistance in the editorial pages, the Congress, the courts and the streets.

Trump can avoid these attacks on his legitimacy only if he makes some effort to incorporate the wishes of the majority of Americans who voted for Democrats in the recent election.

In the 2016 election, State Rep. Glassheim, D-Grand Forks, was the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party's candidate for U.S. Senate.