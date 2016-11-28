Dr. Jerald Reinhardt: Obamacare needs fixing, not scrapping

Certainly, the Affordable Care Act is not perfect and must be allowed to mature and grow. As infants must crawl before they can walk, this well-intended program needs to be allowed to mature.

The way that the act provides health insurance coverage for more people is certainly debatable. But health care access for all should be a reasonable and reachable goal.

Our forefathers suggested this in the late 1700s, when the Declaration of Independence declared that "all men are created equal," and that among their unalienable rights are "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness." Without good health, can we expect to be happy, have liberty to do live as we like or have a reasonable life expectancy?

The health care system in the United States, in comparison with other developed countries, ranks lower than most would expect. We spend more per capita and a higher percentage of our gross domestic product on health care than almost any country, but according to rankings by the World Health Organization, we rank 37th in "overall performance."

Moreover, the Commonwealth Fund—a private U.S. foundation dedicated to promoting a better U.S. health care system—ranks the United States last out of 23 developed nations when it comes to providing universal access to medical care. The fund also ranks us last overall on all three indicators of "healthy lives"—death amenable to medical care, infant mortality and healthy life expectancy at age 60.

This is dramatically stated in the 2009 book, "The healing Of America: A global quest for better, cheaper and fairer health care."

As the book declares, "government and academic studies report that more than 20,000 Americans die in the prime of life each year from medical problems that could be treated, because they cannot afford to see a doctor. Hundreds of thousands of Americans go bankrupt every year because of medical bills.

"These things do not happen in other developed countries."

The vast majority of people need health care unless they die suddenly and tragically or have an amazing gene pool that reduces their health risks. We currently mandate contributions for Medicare, but this benefits only a select segment of our population. We must provide access to preventive and therapeutic services for all ages, beginning with universal access to basic health care screening.

The way we could get this done is, understandably, complex and open to debate. But I feel we must "pay it forward," given that nothing worthwhile in life (excluding friendship) is free.

This will require a joint effort by all three branches of our government, starting with a president and legislators who can reach across the aisle and then make their decisions based on what's best for mankind, not for their own political parties. This actually took place in the mid 1960s, when Congress passed Medicare.

The people of the greatest country on Earth are smart enough to support those who can reach out, smile and shake a hand.

Dr. Reinhardt is a retired physician. Before his retirement, he practiced as an obstetrician/gynecologist in East Grand Forks and was a clinical instructor at the UND School of Medicine.