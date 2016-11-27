Tim Huckle interview: Obamacare and North Dakota nice

Financially, we're having another solid year. The last two or three times that we've talked, a lot of our story was about the events of 2013 and 2014, when we'd had significant losses. We're now at a point where we've fully recovered from those losses and probably are the strongest financially that we've been in the past 10 or 15 years.

A big part of that is the Affordable Care Act. Now that Trump has been elected, he has promised change, but he hasn't come forth with a lot of details yet.

Q. What kind of changes are you expecting?

I think that if you look at all the components of the ACA, the ones they'll be looking at are the ones that would be the easiest to quickly and productively change.

My guess is that in 2017, we won't see a significant impact. Our products are filed, their rates are approved. So I think that whatever happens will be incremental, and we'll probably see the changes beginning in 2018.

But based on how the election turned out, I believe they'll reach a consensus that there are areas where the program can be improved, and areas that likely will be left alone.

Q. What would be some of those areas?

We've been hearing about "Age 26"—the provision that lets young people can stay on their parents' plan until then. I think everybody agrees that Age 26 is a good thing.

I think the ACA's provision that eliminated underwriting isn't likely to change. That refers to how people used to have to get medically qualified before they could get coverage.

The ACA outlawed that, so if you need coverage today and you buy it during the open enrollment period, your health status doesn't matter. You can get coverage.

One thing that is likely to be debated is that people to buy coverage, get their health care, drop their coverage, and then come back and re-enroll the next time they need it. There's some discussion now about solving that problem, because if people only buy when they need health care, the price becomes unsustainable.

So there is talk about if people come back after dropping, maybe they should look at waiting periods for certain procedures, things like that.

Q. Another provision of the ACA was to do away with caps on coverage.

Yes, I think that provision will stay, unless the federal government comes up with some kind of "catastrophic reinsurance pool." That's where, once you've exceeded some maximums, the federal government would then take over your risk.

Q. People see the exchanges as the part of the ACA that's working the least well. How has that evolved in North Dakota?

That's a great point. We've experienced very different results than the states around us have. If you look at the Minnesota marketplace, you've seen two competitors essentially leave the marketplace. You've seen Medica already hit their enrollment cap during the open enrollment period; they'd agreed to stay in the market, but they limit their enrollment.

So, that's been a real interesting market, because it's resulting in fewer competitors, fewer products and then big rate increases year after year—numbers such as 40 or 50 percent.

Similar events have occurred in quite a few other states. In fact, if we look at the statistics, in about a third of the United States counties, there's only one carrier left, and it's a Blue Cross Blue Shield carrier.

So the number of competitors nationally and regionally has been decreasing.

But in North Dakota, we're kind of the opposite story. Financially, we've seen much more moderate rate increases than the states around us. That's been helpful and probably more predictable from year to year.

Q. So if we went back four or five years, would North Dakota's products have been more expensive than those in Minnesota?

Yes. I think that we just started with a price that was a lot more reflective of the cost of the risk pool. In Minnesota, some of those products were priced really really low. Preferred One, I think, left the market after one year.

Q. What kind of rate increases have you been looking at?

In North Dakota, our rate increases year over year have typically been single digits or smaller, with the upper limit in the teens, compared to the 40 percents and 50 percents you've seen in Minnesota and some other states.

What we think happened is that we didn't price irrationally to begin with. We didn't view the Affordable Care Act as creating a land-grab where you wanted to get anybody at any price.

So I think the products in North Dakota probably were more fairly priced than in some other states.

So we start off with a better base rate, and we've also had three competitors in the market from the start. I think they all priced similar to what we did. That means we were all pretty close on what we thought the experience was going to be, versus what it has actually been.

Therefore, we've had more moderate rate increases.

In short, we haven't lost any competitors, our rates have been more stable, and we actually have more product offerings than the states around us.

In North Dakota, it's been a much more stable marketplace. And as a result, our rates this year on the exchange actually were flat to slight decreases—which, when I talk to other BCBS plans, is practically unheard of.

Folks are wondering what's going in North Dakota, and I think it's just that we started off in a better spot with our initial products and product filings.

Q. A problem in other states is the insurance death spiral, where younger people are not buying insurance in high enough numbers, so the people who are buying tend to be older and sicker.

Has North Dakota run into that?

I don't think we see a significant difference in the number of young people enrolling compared to what we did before the Affordable Care Act. What's happening now is that the kids can stay on their parents' plan until age 26; so, we don't have many 20-year-olds who are uninsured.

But as those kids age off, one question's going to be, are they going to buy? The other question's going to be, is the Trump administration going to keep the individual mandate? That's the clause that says everybody must have health insurance.

Because the individual penalty for not having coverage now is close to $700. So when 27-year-olds do their taxes this year, if they don't have coverage, they're going to have a tax issues to deal with that they'll start to notice.

It has gone up over the years. It used to not be enough of a penalty to get anybody's attention.

But even with all of that, when you compare a $600 or $700 tax penalty with paying $200 or $300 a month for coverage, you see that the the math still isn't forcing people to buy coverage when they don't have it and don't think they need it.

Q. Minnesota's on a state exchange, while North Dakota's is federal. What kind of a difference does that make in practice?

You still have to log on to the website and look at products and pricing. Minnesota just decided to do that work; North Dakota looked at it and decided we'd rather punt and go with the federal exchange.

So I don't know that the purchasing or shopping experience would vary too much between the two states. I think it's pretty similar.

Q. When does the caller's income come into play?

The website actually has a subsidy calculator built into it. So, when you plug in your income, it'll tell you what to expect.

Q. Open enrollment in the exchange is going on now. How long does it last?

It goes through end of January. It's been relatively orderly and quiet this year, compared to the first few years when we had phone calls backed up. This year, it's far more orderly and adjusted.

Q. How will North Dakota's newly approved medical marijuana figure into Blue Cross Blue Shield's plans?

All of the medications that we pay for under our benefit plans typically have to go through a federal Food and Drug Administration approval process. At this point, medical marijuana hasn't gone through that process, so I don't anticipate that we'll be paying for it.

The challenge with any medication is how do you get it dosed appropriately, so it'll be interesting to see how that evolves. In North Dakota, it passed by a much larger margin than everyone thought it would, so it's part of our landscape now.

Q. Do farmers use the exchanges for health insurance?

If they're eligible for subsidies, they could take advantage of it. The issue with the individual market now is whether you're eligible for subsidies.

There's also the story of people who can't afford the coverage now but who used to be able to afford it.

That's where I've been hearing from people in Minnesota, who've said, "I could afford my coverage before, even though I didn't like how much it cost. But I can't afford it at all now." So they're at their wits end trying to figure out what their options are. It's tough.

Q. That's why Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said the Affordable Care Act has become unaffordable. If those people were to move to North Dakota, could they get lower rates?

Yes, I think the rates in North Dakota compared to Minnesota are lower. In fact, we've heard of people who've called and asked us if they could get a Post Office box in North Dakota so they could buy coverage here. But the way the new rules work within the Blues plans, it's really where you physically reside, so having a P.O. box for an address isn't enough.