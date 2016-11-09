Viewpoint: Dakota Access Pipeline protesters must face facts

Obviously, the 1,172-mile pipeline, which will carry much-needed domestic crude oil from North Dakota oil fields to a terminal in Illinois, has stirred passionate reactions among a small minority of neighbors. What is remarkable is that so few have objected to this project that spans 50 counties in four states.

In fact, the pipeline is 77 percent complete at a cost of $3 billion.

There is good reason the pipeline has generated widespread support along its entire route. From the start, Dakota Access LLC, the company building the pipeline, worked with — not against — local communities to find the least disruptive route possible.

Leaders of the project participated in 559 meetings with community leaders, elected officials and organizations along the projected route. Members of the public were able to participate in 43 open houses, public meetings or regulatory hearings to voice any concerns they might have had.

That huge amount of outreach and community engagement allayed fears and showed that this was not a dangerous, destructive project, but rather a safe and reasonable approach to addressing the nation's reliance on foreign sources of oil.

Possibly for this reason, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's complaints have targeted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rather than the company. The tribe, and many of the protesters who have joined its effort to stop the pipeline, has criticized the Corps for not considering tribal complaints. But again, the rhetoric does not match the reality.

Protesters claim the Corps "fast tracked" the pipeline and did not properly consult the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. But records from both the Corps and the tribe show this is not true. The Corps participated in 389 meetings with 55 tribes to discuss the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Corps met with Standing Rock Sioux leaders nearly a dozen times to discuss tribal concerns, including worries about the pipeline's route and its potential impact on historic locations.

In siding against the tribe, the U.S. District Court in Washington and later the federal appeals court verified that the Corps fully complied with all federal laws and regulations regarding consultations with Native American tribes.

The district court found that the Corps even went beyond the legal requirements, going out of its way to consult the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Furthermore, the records show that the Corps did not "fast track" the pipeline's approval. On the contrary, the court concluded that the Corps properly approved all construction projects over which it had jurisdiction and at times went the extra mile (again) to address tribal concerns.

The Corps' handing of Dakota Access Pipeline permits has now been upheld by two federal courts. After sifting through years' worth of federal and tribal records, four federal judges found no evidence to support any of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's claims.

There is zero evidence that the pipeline was approved improperly or that the Corps failed to consult the tribe.

It is time that the protesters, the administration, and interested politicians stopped avoiding the facts. The truth has been spelled out in great detail in federal court. The pipeline was approved in full compliance with the law, and allegations claiming otherwise are unfounded.

If protesters want to petition their elected officials in Washington to change the law for projects in the future, that would be appropriate. But resorting to violence to avoid acknowledging that the facts do not support one's position is never acceptable.

Stevens, a former senior advisor to U.S. Energy Secretary Sam Bodman, is the spokesman for the Midwest Alliance for Infrastructure Now Coalition. MAIN is a project of the Iowa State Building and Construction Trades Council, with members in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Illinois — the states crossed by the Dakota Access Pipeline.