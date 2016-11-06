Glassheim: Fixing Social Security should be Job 1

For years, Republican senators and congressmen have adopted gridlock as their primary legislative goal. If they can prevent anything important from happening—the thinking goes—it will prove their philosophy that the federal government does not work, and the public will want less of it.

This is especially visible when it comes to Social Security. It's common knowledge that if nothing is done soon to fix Social Security, benefits for retirees will be automatically and severely cut.

Today, workers are much more productive than they used to be, and they are living much longer—both good things, to be sure. But the increased longevity and productivity of our workforce means that, without some combination of increased revenue and decreased expenses, every retiree will face automatic 20 percent benefit reductions in about 17 years.

We cannot allow this to happen. No politician would be returned to office if he or she proposed a 20 percent, across-the-board cut to Social Security. But by doing nothing, by passively letting it happen, by deliberately choosing gridlock, politicians deceive people into thinking it's nobody's fault.

There are relatively straightforward ways to fix the problem, including raising the taxable income threshold so that high-wage earners pay the same as the rest of us; taxing non-wage income; adjusting the retirement age; or lowering the cost of living increase.

Ultimately, fixing Social Security will require some combination of these reforms.

Regardless of whether I win or lose the election on Tuesday, our next U.S. senator must be committed to fixing Social Security for the next 50 years. This issue is too important not to address, and fixing Social Security will be a major victory for North Dakotans and for all Americans.

I am committed to working with moderate leaders from both parties to end the gridlock in Washington and guarantee that Social Security will be there to ensure a stable, secure retirement for all of us.

Glassheim is the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party's candidate for U.S. Senate.