North Dakota has many opportunities to develop our state in tandem with our historical and traditional economic practices and the opportunities that lie within the Bakken/Three Forks production region.

The shale oil boom in the Bakken has brought unprecedented wealth and development, which has been re-invested in our state. It's constructing critical new infrastructure, maintaining our transportation network, improving the quality of education and providing access to high-paying quality jobs for our citizens.

When collaboration occurs between all sectors of North Dakota's economy and those working in our expanding energy sector, our entire state benefits.

The construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline is no different.

North Dakota held three separate public hearings that were publicized throughout the state and let stakeholders submit input to our Public Services Commission. Following the commission's approval, Dakota Access was permitted to proceed, and construction began. Nearly 80 percent of the project now is complete in our state.

The Dakota Access Pipeline already has brought 4,000 construction jobs to our state and generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue on a $3.78 billion private investment—an investment that is needed to safely transport our resources to markets throughout the United States.

But with the ongoing protests taking place near Cannon Ball, N.D., the opportunities that have greatly benefitted North Dakota over the past decade are threatened, workers and businesses are vulnerable to the situations at the job sites, and neighboring ranchers and farmers face a near-constant threat to their livelihoods from trespassers and to their livestock.

The scale of these protests has reached a point that North Dakota can no longer solve alone. Our state and three others already have approved this pipeline. It is now time for the U.S. government to do its job and finalize this project.

And our congressional and state leaders should urge the federal government to do so for the well-being of North Dakota.

The U.S. government must approve the final necessary easement to cross the roughly 1,000 feet of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land below the riverbed at Lake Oahe. Additionally, North Dakota needs federal support and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our communities, citizens, businesses and workers who are helping to construct this pipeline.

To approve this crossing would allow construction to be completed in this area and North Dakotans to move forward.

Our congressional and state leaders must encourage the federal government to respect the decision of our government to permit this project and support the enforcement of our laws. Our state has seen incredible growth and opportunity thanks to our resources and the industriousness of our citizens, businesses and community members.

Through continued hard work and with the support of our elected representatives, we can continue to move North Dakota forward.

Peterson is president and CEO of The Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce.