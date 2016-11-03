Joan Connell: Don't be fooled; marijuana is not medicine

For that reason, I have created a Top 10 list of why marijuana is not medicine, and why Measure 5 is not good for North Dakota:

1. A plant cannot be used as medicine because we cannot answer the following necessary questions:

▇ Is it useful for a given medical condition?

▇ What is a "dose"? For children? For adults?

▇ What is the best route of administration for a condition?

▇ What are the drug interactions?

▇ What side effects can be expected, and what is their likelihood?

▇ How much THC, cannabidiol and other chemicals are in the particular marijuana plant that is being ingested?

Pharmaceutical medications containing THC already exist and can be prescribed by a health care provider. Cannabidiol, the chemical without psychoactive properties, is showing promising results as an antiseizure drug and likely will be FDA-approved and on the market in the United States in 2017.

Sativex, a drug containing both THC and cannabidiol, is in the last stage of FDA clinical trials for multiple sclerosis spasticity and also will likely be FDA-approved soon.

2. Ten percent of marijuana users are addicted, and 30 percent of users abuse marijuana.

3. There are no requirements for safe packaging that would prevent children or others from accidentally ingesting marijuana.

4. A dramatic increase in the number of overdoses of marijuana has occurred in the last few years in states with legalization of marijuana. Childproof packaging may improve safety, but likely will not prevent all poisonings.

5. Instances of abuse and pediatric ingestion of cannabis have resulted in an increase in emergency room visits in states that have legalized some form of marijuana. While no deaths have been directly linked to marijuana overdose, deaths have been reported due to erratic behavior while under the influence of marijuana.

6. The measure allows children of any age to use medical marijuana. Marijuana interferes with normal development of the human brain.

7. Although compassion centers must remain a certain distance from schools, if a child is registered as a user, he or she may be able to bring marijuana into school.

8. Marijuana's adverse effects include problems with breathing, heart rate and brain development. Regular users report decreased life satisfaction, decreased mental and physical health and increased relationship problems.

9. The effects of legalization of marijuana for medical use in Colorado include 100 percent increase in traffic fatalities involving marijuana three years after medical marijuana legalization, and dramatically increased numbers of poisonings of children (268 percent increase in marijuana exposures between the 2006-09 and 2010-13 report years) and pets (fourfold in the last six years).

10. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Medical Association oppose legalization of marijuana for "medical" use because of the issues listed above.

Don't be duped. Marijuana does not equal medicine. Vote no on Measure 5.

Dr. Connell is a pediatrician at the UND Center for Family Medicine in Bismarck. She is a past president of the North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.