Should North Dakotans approve medical marijuana?

This vote is extremely important to thousands of North Dakotans. For some, Measure 5 is critical.

What prompted Measure 5?

In 2015, the North Dakota House declined to pass the bipartisan House Bill 1430 for comprehensive medical marijuana legislation, introduced by Rep. Pam Anderson, D-Fargo. The bill would have let patients and caregivers possess a certain amount of cannabis for medical use.

After the vote, Rep. Gail Mooney, D-Cummings, suggested a prudent path would be to study medical cannabis for North Dakotans, but that idea was also rejected.

The rejections might open up the issue to a citizen-led initiated petition, Mooney commented at the time.

Frustrated by the Legislature's inaction, those who testified before the House committee and others who have medical issues started that process.The goal of the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act 2016 is to provide access to this safe and effective medical treatment option.

Some 110 volunteers from across the state gathered signatures and got Measure 5 on the ballot.

What does Measure 5 really say?

Measure 5 has 34 pages of rules and regulations encompassing the licensing of patients, caregivers and compassion centers. It covers security and safety of cultivation facilities and medical marijuana, location restrictions and requirements for the personnel who process and dispense medical cannabis.

Law enforcement and the state Department of Health would provide oversight of licensing, growing and sale of medical cannabis.

Some opponents say the measure is too lax. Others say it's too strict and bureaucratic. Still others say it's a slippery slope to misuse or that we can't do this because the federal government hasn't approved it.

To all of them, we say: Twenty-five states now have enacted effective medical marijuana legislation. Not one has repealed it. Some have tweaked their law once enacted, and the North Dakota legislature has that right, too.

Some detractors have said they favor medical marijuana, but feel this measure still isn't right for North Dakota or that more studies must be done.

But that's not what these experts say about medical cannabis. Professionals with the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Nurses Association, American Public Health Association, National Nurses Society on Addictions, Epilepsy Foundation and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society support patient access to medical marijuana.

Key faith communities and veterans groups also support that cause..They include the Episcopal, Presbyterian and Methodist churches, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, United Church of Christ, American Legion, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and AMVETS.

The North Dakota Farmers Union supports Measure 5. Our three North Dakota gubernatorial candidates support patient access to medical marijuana.

Nationally and internationally, a large and growing body of scientific evidence shows the benefits and safety of treating several serious conditions with medical marijuana.

Herald readers' friends and neighbors need relief from suffering now, not some time down the road. They want another treatment option when an opioid or man-made drug provides them no relief or the side effects are too great.

Many can't wait. Again, they need something done now.

Medical marijuana is not a cure-all, and Measure 5 does not force doctors to recommend medical cannabis to their patients. But Measure 5 does give patients, their families and doctors the chance to discuss and perhaps use medical cannabis as a viable treatment option.

Some people ask North Dakota patients, "Why don't you move to a state where medical marijuana is available?" We say that's absurd. Why should North Dakotans be forced to leave the home they love, their family and support system to become medical refugees to treat their child's epilepsy or find relief from their pain or illness?

Medical cannabis shouldn't be available only to the lucky ones who live in the right zip code.

Herald readers' friends and neighbors need voters' compassion and help. Vote Yes on Measure 5.

Morgan is a financial advisor in Fargo and the chair of the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act 2016/Measure 5 committee.