Should North Dakotans approve medical marijuana?

The measure was proposed by compassionate people wanting to relieve suffering of North Dakotans. But as well-intentioned this proposal is, it would cause many problems in our state. The North Dakota Medical Association is opposed to Measure 5 because marijuana has not been tested like other medicines. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association also are opposed to medical marijuana.

We cannot answer important questions regarding marijuana such as dosage, best administration, drug interactions, side effects and how much THC, cannabidiol and other chemicals are in the particular marijuana plant that a patient is ingesting.

Moreover, there are many problems with the way this measure is written. For example, it allows children of any age to use marijuana in any form. Marijuana interferes with normal development of the human brain. Although compassion centers (marijuana dispensaries) must remain a certain distance from public and private schools, a loophole in the law lets a qualified patient grow their marijuana right next door to private schools.

Dr. Andrew Plunk, an expert on medical marijuana from the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va., has observed some of the consequences of its usage. He found among users a slight decrease in finishing high school and a definite decline in students attending college.

He continues to emphasize that medical marijuana is dangerous for young people—and that school children easily can get medical marijuana from older high school students.

He concludes that "Legal is not Safe."

The medical community still is studying the benefits of controlled prescription marijuana for long-term chronic pain, seizure control and "end of life" issues. The North Dakota Medical Association is not opposed to giving comfort to patients. The real issue is controlling the quality of the product, using the safe ingredients of cannabis and developing FDA-approved drugs to treat these conditions.

Just because medical marijuana is legal in other states doesn't make this proposal right for North Dakota. Three years after medical marijuana legalization in Colorado, the effects include a 100 percent increase in traffic fatalities involving marijuana and dramatic increase in the number of poisonings of children (a 268 percent increase in marijuana exposures between the 2006-09 and 2010-13 report years) and pets (a four-fold increase in the past six years).

Moreover, Colorado youth usage (ages 12 to 17) ranks 56 percent higher than the national average, and there's been a 29 percent increase in the number of marijuana-related emergency room visits and a 38 percent increase in the number of marijuana-related hospitalizations.

The final objection to Measure 5 is the cost to the state. The measure imposes a heavy regulatory burden on the North Dakota Department of Health, and it can't be changed for seven years.

Plus, the application fees contained in the law in no way pay for the extensive administration. Therefore, the Department of Health and the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation estimate that administering and regulating the newly legalized medical marijuana will cost North Dakota more than $10 million in the next biennium.

Legal is not Safe. Vote No.

Dr. Thoreson, a past president of the North Dakota Medical Association, is a retired physician who practiced in North Dakota for 40 years.