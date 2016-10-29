The addition of a high-rise, multi-use building in downtown Grand Forks is appealing, but uprooting or destroying Arbor Park for that construction makes no sense to me. Are there are other downtown locations for the construction of the new building?

Further, the city's talk about relocating Arbor Park sculptures in an effort to appease those who appreciate the park makes little or no sense. Pieces that come together, chosen for a specific location, make the location part of the art. Thus, removal, relocation and separation of the sculptures in Arbor Park does nothing more than eliminate a fine public art work we already have. Why would we do that?

To support my assertion that Arbor Park qualifies as public art, here are some of the elements deemed necessary for good public art, as outlined for the International Conference on Public Art in 2015:

▇ Art in context—socially engaged art that impacts communities and economies; focuses on community and environment.

▇ Artistic process—ideas developed over time, post-studio, in a creative space.

▇ Collaborative commission—begun as a collective response to the devastation of the 1997 flood. Minds, hearts and hands worked to fill a common need—a creative effort to heal a city in its post-disaster setting, all of which became a lasting memorial. Regional artists met the need for free-standing sculpture.

▇ Diversity in Art—some 30 disadvantaged youth in cooperation with the Youth Employment Training Program worked on the park with (among others) artist Adam Kemp, a master instructor.

▇ Sculptural practice in environmental sustainability—creative reuse of pieces and objects; materials from buildings demolished by the 1997 flood were found, made new and juxtaposed with new sculptures symbolic of hope and growth rising from the ruins.

These elements have been enhanced over the years with landscaping and the natural beauty of trees, grass, shrubs and flowers.

▇ Site specificity—Arbor Park replaces a building devastated by the flood that hit the heart of our city. It's a public art piece that memorializes the flood, a life-changing part of our city's history.

The park exemplifies the revitalizing nature public art can have on a city as it bridges gaps for existing and new audiences over the years.

Relocating Arbor Park would be like cutting a canvas apart and trying to fit the pieces together in other locations.

Why not consider other possible locations for a high-rise multi-use building, perhaps somewhere on Third Street where residents would be afforded a spectacular view of the river? For that matter, why not add several floors to the city and county parking ramp?

JLG Architects suggest downtown should be "cool, and hip;" that upscale living spaces are essential; and that density equates with vibrancy. I agree. But I think it best to explore better options than Arbor Park, a work of art in its present location that serves to complement any and all structures that might rise to the sky above Grand Forks.

Art such as this can neither be repeated nor relocated. It certainly cannot be replaced. Neither should it be removed.

Camrud, an artist and poet, is a member of the Art Selection Committee of the Grand Forks Public Arts Commission. The views she expresses here are her own and not necessarily those of the committee or commission.