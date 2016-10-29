Law professor: National trends favor Marsy's Law

The Victims' Rights Amendment—Measure 3, or Marsy's Law—is rooted in the simple idea that crime victims deserve a role in the criminal process. It matches constitutional protections for criminal defendants with rights for crime victims.

Under the amendment, defendants and victims would be guaranteed the rights to notice of court hearings, to attend those hearings and to speak when appropriate—for example, at proceedings for bail, plea bargains and sentencing.

Victims also would receive rights to have their case proceed without unreasonable delay, to be notified when an offender is released or escapes, to have judges consider their safety before granting bail and to restitution from a convicted offender.

These rights restore victims to their original place in the criminal justice system. When the Constitution was drafted, victims could actively pursue criminal cases, even serving as their own prosecutors. The diminishment of their role over time shortchanged their interest in the outcome of government-determined prosecutions.

Prompted by the victims' rights movement, more than 30 states have enshrined victims' rights in their own constitutions since 1988. And in 2004, Congress passed the Crime Victims' Rights Act, which gave victims rights in federal court.

These trends reflect a growing national consensus that victims belong inside the criminal justice process—with a voice in decision-making.

Protecting rights for crime victims can be done without in any way harming defendants' rights. I have read, for example, claims that the amendment would violate defendants' rights because it gives victims (for example, rape victims) the right to refuse to meet face-to-face with their victimizers before trial.

But this provision is copied from other laws that have long been on the books. For example, Arizona has had an identical provision in its state constitution for two decades—and despite it applying in thousands of criminal cases, it has never been held to be unconstitutional.

The Victims Rights Amendment is a common-sense measure that has broad support. Just as defendants' have constitutional rights, it is time for victims' to have constitutional rights.

Cassell is a University of Utah law professor and the co-author of the book, "Victims in Criminal Procedure." He served as associate deputy attorney general during the Reagan Administration and as a U.S. district court judge.