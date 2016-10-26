Professor: UND's mission change needs Legislature's review

He says he wants these programs to be the top in the world, and that UND itself should be thought of as "Unmanned U, Rural Health U, and Energy U." All other programs, he has indicated, from English to accounting to education, would service these three areas unless they themselves are leaders in their fields.

Most faculty are not supportive of this plan, and the majority of UND's students and their parents would be horrified if they knew what he was proposing. But these stakeholders are not the ultimate decision-makers here.

If Kennedy genuinely wants to realize his vision, he needs to go before the North Dakota Legislature because he is changing the very nature and purpose of the school.

UND's priority always has been to educate the state first, then the region, the country and the world, in that order. It maintains high-quality faculty researchers so everyone can stay current in their fields, teach their students well and contribute to discovery, innovation and the creation of knowledge.

UND always has striven to be a good school that provides North Dakota with doctors, lawyers, teachers, business people and cutting-edge technicians. It always has been committed to educating North Dakotans to help them make informed political, moral and economic decisions, and to make North Dakota a good place to live.

If Kennedy has his way, these purposes will fall by the wayside. The university will attract most of its students from out of state, and most of those who graduate will move elsewhere. This is why the Legislature must get involved.

If UND's priority becomes the rest of the country, then surely the state government must reconsider the university's charter.

I am not exaggerating. Consider UND's aviation program, certainly the best of its kind in the country. It enrolls 1,536 students, most of whom are not from North Dakota. Almost none of them will stay in the state after graduation, and those who do typically stay at UND for work.

In contrast, consider the School of Education, which had 683 students last year. It serves mostly North Dakotans and Minnesotans, and virtually all of its students will disperse across the region. Its graduates staff North Dakota schools from Pembina to Dickinson.

Last year, UND discontinued music therapy, a decision the university should reverse if it wants to focus on rural health. Music therapy was a thriving, money-making program with majors who planned to stay in the state. If you don't think that's a big deal, ask those whose parents have advanced Alzheimer's' disease or whose kids have autism. Because UND closed this program, local populations in need soon will have no advanced care from people whose sole purpose is to make their clients happier and more functional.

You can't take an 80-year-old Alzheimer's patient to a Fighting Hawks game.

Part of me wants to stay silent, because frankly, any plan to create three top programs, whatever they might be, is unrealistic. I cannot imagine for the life of me how we can prepare UND to compete with Harvard, Oxford and MIT when we are facing massive budget cuts and decommissioning buildings.

The university has so little money right now that a handful of buildings are going to be abandoned. We can't afford to repair them, and we can't afford to knock them down. So they will just sit there, empty.

Obviously, I oppose Kennedy's plan. There are many reasons for this, but as a philosopher, I first have to ask: why must every university strive to be the best in the world? Why should we sacrifice being a good, solid, comprehensive school that has something reliable for everyone, to become an elite, narrowly defined institution that sacrifices a well-rounded education for the sake of a few specialists?

There is nothing wrong with being a good school; a reliable stalwart that educates many generations in the same family is not a compromise.

But my principal point is this: if Kennedy wants to redesign UND to fit his vision, if he wants to convert the state's flagship university from a tool to educate our community's children to a technical college whose main purpose is to funnel people through the state to their next gig, then he ought to get legislative approval.

UND is a public university. If he wants us to stop being the University of North Dakota and become the College of Everywhere Else, then he has to ask the whole state's permission first.

That's who the Legislature speaks for, the state. This is one of the things our students learn at UND.

Weinstein is Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of philosophy and director of the Institute for Philosophy in Public Life at UND.