Measure 2 lets lawmakers raid K-12's savings account

The fund's purpose is to offset any reductions to K-12 education when the state experiences a revenue shortfall. Only the governor was given the authority to transfer money from this fund to the state's general fund.

Now, legislators want access to raid this savings account.

Measure 2 will do the following: reduce the K-12 savings account to all but 15 percent of the money it takes to finance K-12 education, let the governor access the remaining 15 percent and let the Legislature spend dollars in the savings account for any "education-related purpose."

That could include anything related to higher education and/or any creative or imaginative idea the Legislature could possibly tie to education—including a road through a community, if the road happens to end up at a school parking lot.

Because of North Dakota's revenue shortfall this year, the governor twice made across-the-board budget cuts to state agencies. School districts did not suffer a cut because more than $116 million was transferred from this savings account to the state general fund.

In other words, the fund is working exactly as the people had intended—i.e., as a safety net for K-12 education during a state budget cut.

In addition to providing the legislative assembly access to this savings account, there are two other major flaws in Measure 2.

First, the Legislature can spend the fund down to 15 percent of the money needed to finance K-12 education. As a result, the measure will transform a savings account used as a safety net for tough times into a permanent source of funding.

It's a shortsighted measure with the sole purpose of letting legislators raid this fund to help them balance the 2017-19 biennial budget and future budgets as well.

A second flaw of the measure is that it lets the Legislature spend dollars for any "education-related purpose." This vague, undefined term would become part of the North Dakota Constitution.

Supporters of the measure say they merely want to "loosen up" money in the savings account, but providing access to more than half the savings account ($300 million) is actually raiding it.

Supporters also use a scare tactic by claiming that if Measure 2 fails, taxes will increase. This "red herring" is used to mislead the public because this measure has nothing to do with taxes.

Supporters of the measure believe that if the measure passes, there will be enough money remaining in the savings account to handle future budget shortfalls. First, how do they know? Second, legislators plan for the next two years. School boards think five, 10 and 20 years out. Once K-12's savings account is gone (except for the remaining 15 percent), it's gone for good. And this ballot measure provides the means, motive and opportunity for that to happen.

Vote No on Measure 2.

Martinson is executive director of the North Dakota School Boards Association.