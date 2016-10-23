Measure 2 will keep K-12 education moving forward

Passing Measure 2 will allow the Legislature to access the Foundation Aid Stabilization Fund. The fund was approved by voters in 1994 to bring stability to K-12 funding. Before its implementation, our school districts frequently would experience uncertainty of funding during tough economic stretches.

A yes vote on Measure 2 will make sure that North Dakota's schools and the students and communities they serve will not have to relive those bad old days.

North Dakota United and our partners at the North Dakota Council of Education Leaders, the Greater North Dakota Chamber, North Dakota Farmers Union and the North Dakkota AFL-CIO are strongly recommending a Yes vote on Measure 2. But we want all voters to understand the facts. So here they are:

▇ Passing Measure 2 will not result in a "raid" on the Foundation Aid Stabilization Fund. By the time the Legislature meets in January, the fund will contain more than $600 million. Measure 2 mandates that 15 percent of general fund expenditures for education, based on current funding levels, would have to remain in the fund as a safety net.

This means that based on current funding, nearly $300 million would have to stay in the fund.

▇ The claim that the language of Measure 2 is so broad that the Legislature will raid the fund and spend it on things unrelated to K-12 education is unfounded.

During the special session of the Legislature, we met with the governor and legislative leaders and got assurances that legislation would be introduced that clearly defines the parameters of "education-related spending."

That legislation will state unequivocally that this money will be used only for K-12 education.

▇ In the two instances when the fund has been tapped—for $5.5 million in 2002 and for $120 million in 2016—the fund has been replenished. That's because the fund collects 10 percent of the Oil Extraction Tax each month.

The Oil Extraction Tax deposits into the fund this year amounted to $150 million, which was more than enough to replenish the $120 million used this year to bridge the K-12 funding gap.

▇ If Measure 2 fails, K-12 education will indeed be impacted. Opponents of Measure 2 have said that there's nothing to worry about because the Legislature always funds education. What they don't say is how.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's enrollment projections suggest that to maintaining current funding levels for K-12 education requires an increase of $164 million. If Measure 2 does not pass, then there are only two other options available: lowering Foundation Aid payments to schools, which will result in fewer services and teachers; or increasing property taxes to maintain current funding levels.

And for some school districts, the latter option does not exist because they already levy at the maximum allowed by law.

North Dakotans have an important decision to make about their schools. Will we take appropriate and responsible action to use what otherwise would be a very large stranded asset? Or will we be like the beggar sitting on a pile of gold, willing to deny our schools the funding they need?

Please join us in voting Yes on Measure 2.

Archuleta is president of North Dakota United, the state's largest professional union of public educators and employees. Copas is executive director of the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders.