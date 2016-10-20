VIEWPOINT: Strip search of tribal chairman: 'Shameful'

As chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band, I have had good relations with the state of North Dakota. I served as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for an entire career, the last 22 years as postmaster. I served as president of a school board of a state school district. I own several businesses and was named the North Dakota Businessman of the Year in 2008.

Like Gov. Jack Dalrymple in North Dakota or President Barack Obama of the United States, I worked hard and earned the respect of constituents to be elected, and I am honored to serve.

Here's my message to the president, the governor, the sheriff of Morton County, N.D., and the people of North Dakota.

Archambault represents a nation of people as chairman of one of the "states" of the Great Sioux Nation. Throughout his life, he earned an education, worked hard and gained the respect of his people. They voted him into their highest office because he'd earned the respect to be a public servant.

Archambault and his elected position represent the very idea of direct democracy. And what respect does his democracy get from his counterparts in the state of North Dakota?

Strip-searched.

The pipeline situation should never have come to this, and it would not have come to this if leaders of the federal and state governments had respected the sovereignty and people of the First Nations of this land.

If federal and state leaders had respected the constitutional status of "the Indian tribes," as the U.S. Constitution says, a respected leader of a nation of people would not have to be subjected to the human rights abuse and humiliation of being strip searched.

Frankly, the reaction to the pipeline once again sends the same old message: you are a vanquished people, so don't even try to defend you rights and your people, or you will pay the price.

This Turtle Mountain Tribe understands the passion and frustrations of the Protectors. If a leader who is elected by his people joins his people in protest, that action should be addressed with diplomacy, proper protocol and respect.

The arrest and strip search of Archambault says more about North Dakota and its culture than it says about Archambault and his culture. And what is says resurrects a mindset of 130 years ago. Shameful.

North Dakota owes Chairman Archambault a public apology.

Richard McCloud

Belcourt

McCloud is chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, board chairman of the United Tribes of North Dakota and a board member of the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Association.