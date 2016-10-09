Should North Dakotans support Measure 3 - Marsy's Law? Yes

BISMARCK—As a former victim advocate and the sister of a murder victim, I am honored to serve as chair of Marsy's Law for North Dakota—Measure 3 on the November ballot.

Measure 3 provides fundamental rights for crime victims and elevates those rights to an equal level to the existing rights of criminal defendants.

Measure 3 focuses on the right of victims to be heard, their right to be notified, their right to restitution and their right to be free from harassment. These fundamental rights deserve to be in our state constitution to prevent crime victims' rights from being automatically undercut by defendants' rights.

It also ensures they will be followed throughout the criminal justice system.

Measure 3 was drafted with input from local state's attorneys and law enforcement. In fact, every detail they thoughtfully offered was included in the final language.

It is very specific to North Dakota with the goal of replacing our existing one-size-fits-all system in which a defendant's rights always trump a crime victim's, no questions asked.

All victim notifications will be provided through the existing Statewide Automated Notification System (SAVIN).The criminal justice system can easily adjust to protect crime victims' rights, as already happens in the 32 states that already provide constitutional victim protections.

It is also important to note that Measure 3 does not diminish the rights of the accused. Guaranteeing crime victims the right to be heard, notified and free from harassment does not impede a defendant's access to a fair and impartial process.

Even if a crime victim refuses a deposition by the defense under Measure 3, it could still happen. Measure 3 simply allows the request to be made and gives a judge the discretion to consider it based on specifics of the case. Under our current law, that isn't possible.

And in every case, the defense counsel and defendant still have access to all police reports and can confront the witness at trial.

There are too many North Dakota crime victims who describe feeling like second-tier citizens in a process that started with them or a family member being hurt. Too many victims are not notified of court proceedings. Their questions go unanswered. They do not have a voice in important processes, including bail and sentencing hearings and plea agreements.

Some victims are even harassed by the system in hopes that they'll grow weary and drop the charges.

One woman did eventually have a voice in the plea agreement against her brother's admitted murderer, but not until she diligently fought her way in. Calls went unanswered, and requested meetings were denied. When she publicaly supported Measure 3, suddenly she was included. This isn't right, and it must change.

There are well-intentioned people on both sides of this measure, yet the more I listen to opponents, the more convinced I am that crime victims need these rights.

I have heard opponents say, "This will create more work on Mondays," and, "This will put all victims of crime on the same level." State's attorneys even have called law enforcement, saying if Measure 3 passes, sheriffs will be responsible for driving hundreds of miles to transport anyone who calls himself a "victim" to and from court.

That is a blatant untruth and a scare tactic.

It's time to do better.

Or shall we tell the family of the four-year-old child pornography victim she doesn't deserve these rights after her dignity and innocence were stripped from her?

Or the mother whose daughter was raped and beaten that with these elevated rights, it will create too much work on a Monday?

Or the family of the man who was shot and killed at a wedding reception last year that they shouldn't be guaranteed notification of important court proceedings?

Constitutionalizing crime victims' rights works in 32 other states and will provide important support for victims in North Dakota. North Dakota's federal prosecutors comply with similar sets of victim protections every day—additional proof that Measure 3 is right and fair.

It's time to do better for crime victims. Please vote "Yes" on Marsy's Law for North Dakota, Measure 3.

Wrigley is the chair of Marsy's Law for North Dakota. She is North Dakota's "Second Lady," the wife of Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley.