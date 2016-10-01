Q&A: Six weeks to Grand Forks' sales-tax vote

Last week, the Herald Editorial Board sat down with Grand Forks city officials to talk about the proposed ¾-cent sales tax increase, which will be on the November ballot.

Present were Mayor Mike Brown, City Council President Dana Sande, Council Vice President Ken Vein, City Administrator Todd Feland and Community/Government Relations Officer Pete Haga.

Below is a transcript, edited for clarity and length.

□ □ □

Q. What's the main message about the proposed sales-tax increase that you're trying to communicate?

Mike Brown: This community has to choose its future, and this is the chance to do that. We also have to realize that there are infrastructure things that we need—the water treatment plant and the Red River Valley Water Supply project, among others. And the bill for these is coming.

Furthermore, it's a very simple message: Federal and state money is drying up. So, if we want to continue to have the quality of life and the amenities we have, then people have to agree on a way to pay for them.

Ken Vein: Also, there's clearly a problem in Grand Forks with aging infrastructure. The water treatment plant, the street system, the water system, the storm sewer system—all of that is aging. And it comes at a cost if you're going to try to maintain or improve those things.

Then there's the fact that we have this very good chance right now to grow. We want to grow—and like most communities, we've seen that if we're not growing, we're probably going backwards.

Q. Weren't the storm sewers repaired or replaced after the 1997 flood?

Todd Feland: After the flood, we cleaned and repaired infrastructure. But we didn't improve it, and we didn't expand it because Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars only paid to get it back into conditions where we could use it.

We just had to get it back into pre-flood condition, in other words. It wasn't improved, it was just restored.

Q. How important is this? If we don't pass the sales-tax increase, is the sky falling?

Brown: If we don't pass it, the bill is still in the mail. We're still going to pay extra on our water bills, and sooner or later on our other tax bills, too. Because we're still going to have to pay for the things we need to do.

Pete Haga: Especially with the growth issues that we have. Two of them are the interchange on 47th Avenue South and I-29, and the railroad crossing at DeMers Avenue and 42nd Street.

Those are not only projects that will greatly enable Grand Forks' growth, but also they're safety issues, too. The time delay that emergency vehicles often face is important.

Dana Sande: As the mayor said, there are bills that have to be paid. So we're trying to figure out the best financing vehicle for not only water issues, but also street issues for today and other infrastructure issues for tomorrow.

This will allow us to have the financing to build that infrastructure. That way, when the time comes to build the interchange, we can have our match ready for the federal and state dollars, and we can show that we're shovel-ready.

So: Number 1, the revenue will give us some tools in our tool belt so we can jump when the time is right. And Number 2, if we don't have those tools, the expenses still will be there.

Without the sales tax, in other words, we're going to have to figure out a financing model in order to pay for not only the strategic infrastructure, but also the fact that our roads are deteriorating, and they need to be fixed. We also have a water system that is deteriorating and will need to be fixed as well.

If we don't have a sales tax to pay for them, and the federal and state governments are reducing their share, then no matter what, it'll fall on the citizens of Grand Forks.

That's the place we're in today.

I believe the sales tax is the most appropriate way to finance the infrastructure that is used not only by residents, but also by the many people who come here to shop, go to games and visit relatives.

Vein: Every time I go to Fargo, I pay 2 to 3 percent toward their infrastructure. So when Fargo residents come up here, it's right that they help pay for my infrastructure, too. They drive on it, they drink the water, they do all of that. Why shouldn't they help pay for it?

Feland: If you finance infrastructure in this way, we think people will look at it favorably. That's because people don't like property taxes, they don't like special assessments, and they don't like an open checkbook for anything. We haven't done that.

This is in lieu of some special assessments and property taxes for essential infrastructure.

Q. Remind people of the library's role (or lack thereof).

Vein: Just to be very clear, the library is not a part of this. There has always been that confusion. So we just said, we're going to separate these issues. We're going to delay the discussion of the library so that there is less confusion.

Q. What will the utility rate increase be?

Feland: Without a sales tax, it's a 40 percent water-utility rate increase. Which translates into four years of 9 to 10 percent increases each year.

With a sales tax, it's 2 to 3 percent. So basically, it's 2 percent vs. 10 percent over the next several years.

And what we've said is that without a sales tax, then at the end of 2022, the water part of your bill would be $14 a month more. That translates into $168 per year for just the water-related projects.

Because the other thing is this: Most of the sales tax will pay for road-type infrastructure. And as we've said, beyond helping residents avoid special assessments and property-tax increases, that's leveraging dollars for federal and state matches.

Q. If the city is growing, and new taxpaying entities presumably are coming on line, why do taxes have to go up?

Sande: Because the growth doesn't cover the additional cost. It just doesn't. And so, do you want to be a growing city with new amenities and nice infrastructure, nice parks?

If we want that, the growth comes at an expense. It's not considerably more expensive, but it is more expensive.

This is why doing projects like Arbor Park is so important to the city. The infrastructure's already there, so the development helps grow the tax base without much added expense.

In Grand Forks, we have lots of land, and we've grown outward. But this is the main reason why so many people say density is better for a city—because it is, in terms of expenses. The cost for the infrastructure per person is considerably less.

Vein: And if I could add to that, there certainly has been growth. But if I could go back to what I said before, we still have the same old aging infrastructure. The work has to be done, with or without the sales tax.

And that cost continues to escalate.

You know, we're in a unique period right now. Because interest rates and bond rates are so low, we can do things that we probably couldn't do at any other time. This also means that the longer we wait to do projects, the more expensive they're going to be.

If we can do things today , it's a savings over trying to wait, first because the interest rates are so low, and second because the construction costs over time will escalate.

Q. What about the 50-year time frame for the sales tax increase?

Vein: We made it long enough because we may want to bond for these projects. And if you're going to bond for them, you've got to make sure that the bond's lifespan is less than the period of the sales tax, or you're not going to have the bond sale.

So we had to make it somewhat lengthy, even though any of these things can come back for a vote if the citizens want.

Q. Are you going on the speaking circuit in town?

Feland: We've been to the Economic Development Corp. and the Chamber, and they've both been supportive. We certainly want this to be a public-private partnership. We need the residents, and we also need private businesses and industry. We continue to hope they'll get the message out.

This is really a "we"; it's for everyone. We need to get that message out, too.

Haga: There have been eight presentations given around the community. Five of them were held just last week. About 192 people have attended. So we're talking, and we're listening as we're meeting with people.

We also have a very solid website up. You can find it by going to grandforksgov.com.

There's a place where you can find the ballot language. There's a place where you can ask questions. We're trying to make it as easy and useful as possible.

There's even an interactive presentation of what's involved with the sales tax, as well as an in-depth discussion of the projects themselves. So, if somebody wants to know about this, they're going to find the information at the website.

Coming up, we'll be having ward meetings. Council members have said they'd like to have these—and to talk about not just the sales tax, but other city issues as well.

Q. Some fiscal conservatives would say that rather than raising the sales tax, we should cut government spending instead. What's your response?

Sande: We're not going to reduce services and safety. We're not going to reduce police personnel or firefighters.

Q But what about, say, spending for the arts?

Sande: Great. So we'd take the city's allocation of $126,000 for the arts and $126,000 for city beautification; that's $254,000. And then we'll take all of our cash carryover, we'll put that cash carryover down and bond as much as we can get.

And for the $250,000, we'll replace two blocks of roads. Then all of that money would be gone, and we'd be done. That would be everything we've got.

The point is that the economics don't work. Even if you're OK with getting rid of arts and events, there isn't enough money there to pay for hardly anything. The finances just don't work.

The contrary argument to cutting is that the math is bad.

Feland: The other suggestion we hear is that we should pound on the state more. That was a good strategy for the past four years, but those were four years out of 100.

Now those days of the oil boom are gone, and they're probably not coming back.

It always goes back to the fact that you have to drive yourself locally. You'll have some blips in history that will be short and fleeting, but the one constant will be the city of Grand Forks driving its own energy here. We have to drive our own resources locally.

Look at Fargo, Sioux Falls and Bismarck. Local leaders drive those communities.

Q. The 1997 flood was devastating, but it also created a lot of improvements in Grand Forks. Did that work leave the city in better shape today?

Vein: After the flood, we had all this devastation. We did a lot of improvement—repaired storm sewers and stuff. And one of the things we did back then was we saw the future, so we put in infrastructure to the south — lift stations, water towers, major water mains and so on. That really prepared us for 20 years of growth.

Now, we've kind of used that infrastructure up. We want to expand infrastructure so we can continue that growth.

That's why this is a really good time to be thinking about this.

Feland: The flood was at a time when we had federal resources that came into Grand Forks. But think of how the landscape of the federal budget has changed in 20 years.

That's why the next generation will have to drive it locally.