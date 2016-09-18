DOUG BURGUM on North Dakota's future

Last week, Doug Burgum, the Republican Party of North Dakota's candidate for governor, took part in a meeting at the Herald of local business, government and nonprofit leaders.

Besides listening to briefings from the participants, Burgum delivered opening and closing remarks that touched on a variety of North Dakota issues. A transcript of those remarks, edited for clarity and length and organized by topic, is presented below.

I'm super bullish about the long-term future of our state.

You know, our country was started with the idea the states were going to have different approaches, and today, at the speed at which technology is changing, every state needs to be an innovation platform.

And I think North Dakota can be one of the top innovation platforms in the country because we have the people, the resources, the size, the agility and the educational institutions to allow us to be very agile in places where perhaps other states can't be.

▇ The Age of Abundance. We also need to understand the role that technology is playing in our economy. Our Legislature this year will face a challenge like none other in our state's history, which is to reduce the size of the budget by over a billion dollars. So, how did that happen?

It happened because of technology.

You see, the reason we have a glut of oil and of ag commodities, which is why we have low oil prices and ag prices, is because of abundance. It's not because of scarcity. We're not living in a world of scarcity, we're living in a world of abundance.

When I graduated from high school, I was told that we are absolutely positively going to run out of oil in my lifetime. And that a billion people absolutely positively were going to starve because we wouldn't have the food to feed them.

Well, both of those things have turned out to be absolutely positively wrong, because people hadn't factored in the rate of technological change. It's happening around the world.

And it's happening right here in North Dakota. One of the reasons why the United States is producing twice as much oil as it was 10 years ago is because the technological advances that were made in this state. Likewise, one of the reasons why we've got all this food is because of our level of ag productivity.

When you bring an international group of ag people to our state, and they visit our farms, they can't believe the productivity.

So we are a highly productive place, but it's still a world of abundance. And we have to figure out how to build businesses that work in that environment, as well as governments that can be efficient in a time of abundance. Because we can't count on scarcity to drive commodity prices high and have those high prices save the day for us.

▇ Schools for the 21st century. Another challenge of abundance that we've never had before is abundance of information.

In education 120 years ago on the prairie, you had a one-room schoolhouse, and you had a teacher, some students and some books. The knowledge transfer went from that teacher and those few books to the students.

When I went to high school in North Dakota in the 1970s, we had a few more teachers and a few more books, but those were still the two primary sources of knowledge transfer.

Today, all of our educational institutions have available to them virtually all of the world's information, and they have access to most of it for free.

That's just a complete paradigm shift. And yet, we still want to think about building school buildings and taking approaches that are primarily the same, even though we've got a fundamental shift in the availability of information that's there to teach.

So we have to think about not tweaking some of these systems. We have to think about reinventing them.

And so, this represents opportunities for us. Because if we can be the state that figures it out best and first, think what that would mean to us.

▇ Vibrant communities. If you take a look at cities that are likely to thrive in the future, and you ask what traits they have, you find they're communities that are great places to live, have access to nearby universities and have access to a workforce.

We've got two of those three: universities, and great places to live. But we're always short of a workforce here.

So, how do we build communities that are so attractive that young people want to live here? That's one of the other challenges that we have to tackle as a state. And I do know this: we're not going to win the battle of having people live in our state if everything that we have is the same as in every other community.

You can't win the workforce battle by having a community that mirrors every other community.

For example, I don't want to pick on franchises or Big Box retailers. But the trouble is, those kinds of outlets don't create differentiation.

If you're in business, you understand that if you're going to win, you've got to have something that's different and better than the next person. So we have to build communities that are differentiated, and the ways they're differentiated are through arts, through culture, through education, through vibrant neighborhoods, through walkability and through unique local retailers. That's how you create differentiations.

▇ Downtowns. I sit on the Valley Prosperity Partnership. There are about 22 or 24 companies in the partnership, and at one meeting, I asked, how many of you have executive positions open? Everyone raised their hands. How many have front-line positions open for new grads with tech backgrounds? Everyone.

And when you're trying to recruit an executive to come to your community, how many of you take that person to a franchise restaurant and then show them the mall? And they all kind of laughed.

I asked, so what do you do? They said, we take them out to dinner downtown. We go to downtown Grand Forks, downtown Fargo. If they're in Fargo, they get a room at the Hotel Donaldson; they don't get a room at a franchise motel.

They're trying to show the executive and his or her family that hey, we've got something different and special here.

And so it doesn't matter if you're a corporation that's located on the edge of the community or a resident of a housing development: Everybody needs a vibrant downtown to help attract a workforce.

▇ On bandwidth: In fact, bandwidth is an area in which we are in pretty good shape relative to other states. That's because of things like the Dakota Fiber Initiative, which got launched at Sen. John Hoeven's tech conference a few years ago. The Dakota Carrier Network—the collaboration between the telephone co-ops in the state—also is doing a nice job.

But I just want everybody to know that comparing ourselves to other states is not the metric. Everybody's behind, and us having 100 megabits of bandwidth in Lisbon, N.D., is not necessarily a point of pride.

Sure, it may be something to celebrate if other places don't have it. But if we actually need a gigabit or a terabit of bandwidth, then bragging about the fact that we have 100 megabits is a moment in which we may be feeling good, but we're comparing ourselves against the wrong competition.

We have to look at where the world's going, in other words. We can't just look at the needs today.

▇ Unmanned aircraft systems: Remember, these days we're not always talking about a four-rotor drone with a GoPro camera on it, including for ag purposes. Some of these things have a 42-foot wingspan and can be flown for up to 18 hours at a time. The operators can be vacuuming up a terabyte of data an hour out with that machine, and when they get done, they have to land, pull out the hard drive and drive it down to the computers at North Dakota State University, because we don't have the bandwidth to move that kind of data between Hillsboro and Fargo.

So, if you're trying to deliver information back to a farmer in real time about what we found when we flew your field today, and that farmer wants to know whether he should or should not apply herbicide the next day, we can't say, "We're going to process your data for three weeks and drive it back to you." By then, his whole world has changed.

▇ Carbon capture. Now, here's another place where North Dakota can be a world leader: I believe the people at the Energy and Environmental Research Center at UND can solve the carbon-capture issue.

And when they do, we can export that technology. We can become a leader in exporting carbon-capture technology to other parts of the world.

After all, there are 50 coal plants being built around the world right now. We may be shutting one down in western North Dakota, but there are 50 being built elsewhere, including six in Germany. The Germans are very green, but they've figured out that if you want to support firms like Daimler-Benz and Siemens, you can't have brownouts because all your power is coming from wind.

▇ Regulatory uncertainty and the Dakota Access Pipeline: Regulatory uncertainty is not just a buzzword. I have sat in a board room at Microsoft, a company that spent $7 billion a year in R&D, and we'd spend billions more a year in capital deployment every year when those decisions were made. And I can tell you that if there's regulatory uncertainty, that money doesn't get spent.

This is not, "Oh, we have to delay a pipeline." This is national-level change, based on the unprecedented ruling on the Dakota Access Pipeline on Sept. 9. I'm positive there are oil executives who are sitting around reviewing their capital budgets and saying, "We need to think twice about whether that spending we had planned is going to be able to be effective." Because if the federal government is going to change the rules after the game has been played—you win the game, and then they say, no you didn't—then how do you decide on capital deployment?

This is regulatory uncertainty, and it slows down capital expenditure, slows down job creation, slows down our economy and increases the cost of government, because it leaves us with more people unemployed.

Look, I care about clean air. I care about clean water. I care about people's ability to protest peacefully.

I care about all the citizens of North Dakota. I care about Native Americans' rights.

But if we don't have the rule of law, then everything else that we have all starts to unwind.

▇ The challenge of the budget: I'm fully confident that our Republican-led Legislature will be able to smartly balance the budget. I just don't think there's a question about that. The job is going to get done, and it's going to get done by innovating and by prioritizing. We've done it before, we'll do it again.

In fact, I think it actually represents an opportunity for us to really rethink how we can lower the cost of delivering services.

So I'm excited as an operating leader—as someone who's used to operating and competing in an industry where we had to be better, faster and cheaper every day than we were the day before. I'm excited to try to bring that mindset to how we deliver government services.