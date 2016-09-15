DAVID GIPP: Tribe acts to protect everyone downstream

MANDAN, N.D.—The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the so-called "protesters" have a major point in the massing of some 4,000 to the campsite located along the Cannon Ball River. It is about protecting life—health, safety and spirituality!

It began with 34 "grass roots tribal citizens" who encamped in April to object to building the Dakota Access Pipeline under the Missouri River, i.e. the Oahe Reservoir. The eyes of the nation and the world look upon this movement. The tribal government followed with formal action.

The protesters and the tribe object to the $3.8 billion pipeline and the crossing, which is just north of the reservation border.

They're speaking out to protect public health and safety for all who live downriver, including Indians and non-Indians. Forty years and beyond—the estimated life of the line—are at stake below the river crossing.

Of course, thousands more have joined in objecting to a line that will carry the oil to Iowa for further distribution and refining. Witness the protesters in Iowa and elsewhere.

These actions have resulted in the education and consciousness-raising of the population. It is a time that calls for addressing our public policy on energy for the future of the nation.

Pipeline advocates say the pipeline is the safest in the world—a pipe within a pipe, equipped with the safest of technological alarms and procedures to shut off any leaks. But most agree that the pipeline will fail at some point, and that failure could be big or small.

Also, even the strongest pipelines can be damaged by natural disasters such as tremors or earthquakes. Yes, we appear to be on one of the safest parts of the planet, but it is not earthquake-free. What level of seismic event would cause breakage?

In the end, anything we build or concoct is not above what Planet Earth dictates.

Most of the protesters view their convictions as "Protectors of the Earth. Water is Life." Mni wiconi; water versus life-endangering chemicals.

The usual extremists who would be "anti-Indian" are heard voicing or writing their views via the media. They are incited by talk radio stations to further their money mongering for those stations.

Added to the ethnocentric and paternal meanderings is public radio airing the ruminations of "white only, old guys"—one a purported expert on Teddy Roosevelt, and another from the historic halls of North Dakota. Teddy held no hope for American Indians.

The point is there are plenty of Native American professionals who think and are articulate. Media professionals need to educate themselves, call on such experts and rise above ignorance as part of their regular programming.

Unfortunately, the governor has called out the North Dakota National Guard. He needs to send them home to civilian life. Overreaction!

The governor has the state Highway Patrol already on alert. The county sheriff is there as well. That sheriff mistakenly mixed up pipe bombs—which are not at the campsite—with Indians loading tobacco in peace pipes, quite the opposite Translation and interpretation remain evident problems, as they did 150 years ago.

The pipeline's private security company has loosed dogs on people. In short, the real danger for violence is coming from those in state authority.

Calmer heads on the part of the state and the pipeline's agents must prevail.

True enough, representatives from the Standing Rock Sioux tribal government did not attend the many hearings held by the North Dakota Public Service Commission. What is also factual: The Standing Rock Sioux people still object, and this objection was followed by the tribe's lawsuit and subsequent appeal in the courts.

Three federal agencies led by the Army Corps of Engineers have urged the pipeline company to reconsider and find another crossing. Clearly, the legal and proper method of consulting with a federally recognized tribe, as outlined in a White House executive order, has not been followed.

The tribe has a legal responsibility to protect the lives of its tribal citizens, under its constitution and its "government to government" (treaty) rights with the U.S. government.

The governor and Legislature need to acknowledge and respect the rights of Indian tribes. These tribes have a status that goes beyond a city, county or state.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple must learn to work with Indian tribes. Even though the pipeline is just off the reservation, it fits well into the legal category of "near Indian Country."

Historically, a northern border of Standing Rock was at Fort Rice, N.D., just above the current pipeline crossing. Sitting Bull broke up a meeting between itancan (chiefs) and the U.S. government at Fort Rice, invoking a warning that the Lakota would be cheated. This was before there were the states of North Dakota and South Dakota.

Tatanka Iyotake (Sitting Bull) was correct.

There is much at stake in the future relations between our tribal nations and the state. We can learn from this event. Jobs and North Dakota businesses can be protected and can prosper as part of a relocation of a crossing.

Legislation proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., that would bring about a thorough environmental review by federal agencies needs to be joined by North Dakota Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer.

The views of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its constituents need to be respected and adhered to as to the pipeline. It is, after all, an election year.

Gipp retired in 2014 after serving as the president and chancellor of United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck for nearly 38 years. He is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.