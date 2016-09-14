VIEWPOINT: Rally for, not against, America's pipelines

HOUSTON—Susan Sarandon headlined a small group of sign-carrying activists who recently protested the Dakota Access Pipeline by rallying outside the U.S. District Court in Washington.

Shailene Woodley also attended—just weeks after she and Rosario Dawson made headlines by attending a rally against energy at Union Square in New York City.

All three are backing a "Keep It in the Ground" movement supported by a vocal minority that claims energy production and infrastructure on public and private lands is no-no, regardless of any safety or regulatory stringency or impact on families and small businesses who can't afford higher energy bills.

But studies show the failed logic of this movement.

One study, by IHS Global Insight, revealed that U.S. shale gas production contributed $156 billion to real disposable income in 2015, meaning the average American family kept an extra $1,337.

Another analysis, from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, said oil and natural gas development has improved the average cost of living for Americans by nearly $750 a year since 2008.

And a report from the U.S. Department of Energy said carbon emissions from electricity generation in 2015 totaled its lowest amount in decades, thanks to increases in natural gas use.

By all accounts, energy production has been a win-win. But not enough of us are talking about it.

Instead, we're letting celebrities repeat the same endless anti-energy, "just-say-no-to-everything" rhetoric, however inaccurate or outdated it may be.

If a project—pipelines, processing plants, oil and gas exploration, export terminals, electricity generation, you name it—stands to improve our economic prospects, chances are it'll offend someone's absolutist politics and start a protest, no matter the consequences to consumers, jobs, families and the environmental strides being made.

Just look at North Dakota, where greater pipeline capacity to get Bakken crude to markets would reduce carbon emissions by getting trucks off roads and lessen natural gas flaring at wellheads—both of which environmental groups say they support. You can't reduce flaring if you have no place to store and transport the crude and gas you get out of the ground.

Both of which, reports show, we'll need, as global energy demand is expected to swell 25 percent by 2040, with 80 percent coming from fossil fuels.

Where will all that energy come from? While greatly needed, wind, solar, nuclear and greater energy efficiency can't do it alone. And how will we transport it safely?

The "Keep It in the Ground" effort doesn't answer these questions. It doesn't answer a lot of questions.

But we at Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) hope our recently launched Pipelines for America campaign helps consumers across the country better understand their near- and long-term energy needs and the importance of having a safe, efficient and robust pipeline infrastructure.

Our efforts couldn't be more different than what you're seeing from protesters in North Dakota and their Hollywood backers. Rather than back a movement that promotes trespassing and aggressive behavior, CEA aims to educate families, households and small businesses about the increasing importance of U.S. energy — to their health and their wallets.

Energy is an ingredient that powers every product and service used by American consumers. When energy costs increase, it's a direct hit on industries' bottom lines, which then get passed onto consumers. Same with seniors living on fixed incomes and families with incomes below the poverty level.

That means that the last thing families need is an unproven, unrealistic, illogical energy strategy led by extremists who oppose every project out of hand, but have no understanding of how hard it is for many to make ends meet. Groups that take policy leads from Sarandon and others don't even realize their protests were made possible by pipelines that provided the jet fuel to fly them to Washington or the smartphone for their endless tweets.

Their efforts not only threaten to upset America's electrical grid reliability, reduce its energy security, increase fuel and consumer costs and cut jobs, but also to topple the same environmental progress these protestors say they badly want to see—the kind of environmental progress that'll endure, provided we and our policymakers back the right campaign.

Holt is the president of the Consumer Energy Alliance, a pro-energy-industry group that's funded by trade associations, chambers of commerce and farm, industrial and energy companies.