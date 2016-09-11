Q&A: Coach Schweigert talks football and UND

UND football coach Bubba Schweigert has hired a staff with a strong work ethic and a passion to bring home a football championship. He has a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility that will help bring top recruits to Grand Forks. And he says his team this year is poised to make a run at a playoff berth.

What the third-year coach really wants, though, is great fan support.

"If you can do one thing, come to the Alerus Center," Schweigert told the Grand Forks Rotary Club last month. "Let's fill it up for the Potato Bowl."

Schweigert and the Hawks opened the season with two straight road games, at Stony Brook and Bowling Green. Saturday, the team begins its home schedule with a 4 p.m. non-conference matchup at the Alerus Center against the University of South Dakota. The game culminates UND's annual Potato Bowl festivities.

Schweigert spoke to the noon Rotary club a few days prior to the Hawks' season-opening 13-7 loss to Stony Brook. Following are his opening comments and responses to questions from the audience.

□ □ □

SCHWEIGERT: We have a great staff. We been here since January 2014, and we have retained everybody (on the coaching staff) but one, and he went back to coach at his alma mater.

I am really humbled to have this opportunity to be the head coach at UND. The first guy I asked to come with me was (defensive coordinator) Eric Schmidt. He played here and was on our championship team in 2001, and I was on the staff that recruited him. I sat in his home with his parents and tried to convince him to come to UND. When I came back, I was visiting with Eric and his wife and his two kids. It's funny how it works.

But he agreed to come, and here we are. So Eric and I asked ourselves: Who are we going to ask to be on this staff?

We picked out three characteristics that we feel are important if we're going to build a championship football program.

First, we know this is a hard job, so we needed guys with a really great work ethic.

Second, we wanted really good teammates. We found really good teammates. For example, Paul Rudolph—our offensive coordinator—has no ego. He couldn't care less if we only have 100 yards a game as long we do enough offensively, and as long as we can control the clock and help our defense play great, he's fine with that.

The last thing is we wanted guys who really wanted to be at UND. This is a special place to me, and it's a special place to Eric and to other guys who played here and are on this staff. We have guys who have bought homes and have young families and are really invested in the community and our program. That really helps.

Now, are we where we want to be program-wise? No. But we have made progress, and we're really excited about that. We have guys who are in there working and continuing to look for ways to win.

So that first day (the UND coaches) met, we asked, "who are we going to look for? What's the profile of a player for our program?"

First, we want good citizens. How do you do that? You have to get to know their coach and opposing coaches and administrators at schools, because you want young men who make good decisions. Now, that can be a challenge with 18- to 23-year-old guys. So you have to guide them and mentor them. But they have to have a good core—something to work with.

The second thing we look for is we want good students. We might define it a bit differently than others, but I define a good student as a young student who has the desire to earn a degree. I'll coach "C" students all day long if they have a burning desire to go to class and learn and put in that time. I love those types of kids.

The last thing is we really need good football players—guys who can really move their feet. The first thing we look at is their feet. We aren't concerned about how heavy they are or how tall they are. We look at their feet.

There is one thing you always know: little guys can play physical, but slow guys can never play fast.

Offensively, we brought in a philosophy that we think we can recruit to in this area. We want to play hard-nosed football.

Q. What are the team's goals?

We want to be the best and win the Big Sky. That's the conference we're in right now. And once we win the Big Sky, we get into the national tournament. When you're in the tournament, you have a chance to win it all. If you can win a national title in Bozeman (Mont.) or Fargo, we can win one here at UND. But you have to believe it, and you have to go to work.

When you have that vision, you open yourselves up to criticism if you stumble a little bit. But it really drives us. All of our decisions are based on, "Does it move us in that direction, or does it not?"

So, here we are. Our season is here. We are excited. We had a good fall camp. We have to stay healthy, and I think you'd be surprised how some days, there is very little contact in our practices.

We like our offense. We think it's better than it was a year ago. We have an experienced quarterback, and our tailback is really good. If you haven't come to the Alerus Center to watch (UND running back) John Santiago run, it's something you really need to see. I also think we're better at receiver this year.

Defensively, we have nine guys returning who have started before. We're excited.

Q. You seem to like the new nickname, and you have spoken publicly in favor of it. What do your players think about it?

After I spoke (at one event), somebody said to me, "Well, I know you had to say that." But that is the way I really feel about it.

These guys were playing without a name and without a logo. Our team embraces it, and we're going to embrace it as a staff.

Q. What do facilities mean to your program, and how do your facilities stack up to the rest of the Big Sky Conference?

Facilities are really important. We are the only Big Sky team with an indoor practice facility (which opened this year). Now, we have more challenges with our weather than a number of those programs, but it's huge in our recruiting.

Our other facilities, like our offices and locker rooms ... we love the tradition of Memorial Stadium, but it is tired. We need to push to do something there. It would really help us.

Compared to the land-grant college (North Dakota State University), we don't have what they have. But our indoor practice facility is better.

And if I had to choose what to get first, the indoor practice facility would be my first choice. It helps our player development, and it helps our recruiting.

Q. What is your outlook on renewing the rivalry between UND and NDSU?

We should play them every year. The only way to do it now is we'd have to meet them in the playoffs, because we aren't scheduled to play them again until 2019. We're trying to build that relationship.

I just think it should part of the UND football player's experience. Universities are about more than the players and coaches. They're also about the rest of the people and the region. They could experience that game year in and year out.

Q. Can we talk about the current situation on campus with the athletic program being put on budgetary notice?

I'm too focused on the game this week. I'm sorry, but I'm not involved in those decisions. We're trying to prepare our team to go to Stony Brook (for the first game of the season). That's what we're talking about as a staff.

You know what? When I go to sleep at night, I go, "Gosh, I hope that the Alerus Center is filled up for Potato Bowl." That would be so cool to experience. That's what helps us the most. That would help our team more than anything in recruiting and home-field advantage and all that—to fill up that Alerus Center.

Q. This is the first year for cost-of-attendance stipends for scholarship athletes at UND. How big is that for your program?

It's huge. We recruit against teams that have it. We're the only one in the Big Sky Conference that has it; but what's unique about our program is that we play against teams from California and Washington, but we don't recruit against them. Who do we recruit against? North Dakota State, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.

It's huge, and if you want to compete, I think you have to have those things.

Q. There is talk about UND changing athletic conferences. What's your preference—Missouri Valley or Big Sky?

I think the Big Sky has a lot of fun places to go play ... but both would make sense for us. If we were ever to get in and realign with South Dakota State, South Dakota and North Dakota State, it would make sense. It's a better experience for our fans, because they can travel to games. And I'm talking more than just football.

But once again, that's not my decision.

We can sell the Big Sky. When I was growing up, we wanted to kind of stay local. Now, when we tell kids we play in nine different states, they think that's really cool—going to nine different states to play.

We go to a lot of fun places to play. If you want to have fun, go to Montana State. They will cheer when you come in the lot, but their students really get after you when you come out on the field. It's a lot of fun, and it's really challenging to stay focused.

Q. Do you have a personal preference on a conference?

I think I do, but I would rather share that with you when I'm not up front (speaking publicly).

I like them both. They're both challenging, very good leagues.

Q. What do you think about the future of football, considering all of the research on head injuries?

I encourage you to visit the Brainerd (Minn.) High School football website, brainerdfootball.com. It has a presentation by a lady who did a lot of research on this, studying concussions and all that. It's very supportive of football.

(Editor's note: The article is titled "Playing football: What every coach and parent should know.")

Basically, her point is that if you have a son in high school, it's safer for him to be playing football than to be driving down the street in a car. She has statistics that back this up. She has researched it and studied concussions.

You know, the NFL is a completely different deal. The guys we're talking about play football for how many years? And do you understand the difference between their collisions and ours? And even the NFL has made it safer than ever.

So, I just don't know.

There is probably something we need to be aware of. But to say we shouldn't play this game—I have learned so much from this game, and it's a great teacher. You learn so much more than just football. It's a wonderful thing.