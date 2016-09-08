MIKE RUD: Measure 4 is bad tax policy for North Dakotans

I'm writing to point out several aspects that Omdahl did not discuss.

Measure 4 is a poorly written measure that includes nine pages of fine print and dozens of complicated changes to North Dakota law. Plus, only four sentences describe what types of programs the tax dollars will actually be used for.

In plain English, the measure is a blank check for bureaucrats and political insiders to spend new tax money. That is not the North Dakota way of managing taxpayer money.

In addition, the amount of money projected to be spent from this huge tax increase is not small change—more than $70 million a year to a variety of programs, with virtually no accountability to taxpayers to make sure the funds are not misspent.

Plus, the spending would be locked in for seven years, except by a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, even if there is waste, fraud or abuse.

This measure is a 400 percent cigarette tax increase—the largest such tax increase in North Dakota history—and doubles the tax on other tobacco products, while adding a brand new e-cigarette tax at the same rate.

Supporters note that some of the money will go to veterans services. While we all want to help our veterans, this measure forces a small percentage of North Dakotans to pay the bill.

We all benefit from the sacrifices of our veterans, and all of us should be paying our fair share to help them.

For North Dakota businesses, meanwhile, the measure creates a number of problems that supporters are not mentioning. As president of the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association, I know first-hand what this means for retail business owners in our state, since they are my members. But as a business owner and taxpayer myself, I am also concerned: nothing in Measure 4 stops bureaucrats from spending this new tax money outside of North Dakota.

If we are going to raise more than $70 million in new taxes on North Dakotans, the money should be spent here.

Measure 4 will hurt local businesses and my fellow retailers. Many local retail stores have been run by local families for generations. They carry a variety of products, and the targeted tax in Measure 4 will hit their businesses hard.

Increasing the excise tax could hurt retailers by encouraging smokers to start buying from sources where taxes are lower or can be avoided altogether, such as across state lines, in Indian reservations or on the web. This would hurt North Dakota's 1,190 retailers.

For example, a carton of cigarettes could be $8.93 cheaper in Montana, and substantially more if bought from an outlet that doesn't collect taxes.

This could result in lost jobs, higher unemployment and some small businesses closing. And the losses would grow even more pronounced because tobacco products often are purchased with other items, such as food and beverages.

The bottom line is that these new and higher taxes will hurt retailers and their employees by forcing them to compete on an unfair and uneven playing field.

There's also the problem of tax fairness. Cigarette excise taxes are regressive because they hurt hard-working adult smokers. Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control, 32 percent of adults in North Dakota who earn less than $15,000 are smokers, whereas only 15.5 percent of adults who earn $50,000 or more are smokers.

Raising taxes will unfairly further burden hard-working adult smokers for broad new government spending.

Last but not least, these types of tax increases tend to lead to revenue declines because they provide incentives for smuggling and other contraband activities, resulting in lost tax revenues. In 2014, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said "$7 billion to $10 billion in state and federal tax revenue is lost each year because of [cigarette] smuggling, up from $5 billion a few years ago."

When you add it all up, this proposal is poorly written, bad tax policy and simply not the way we should manage tax money. On behalf of retailers, their families and their employees all across North Dakota, I ask Herald readers to Vote No on Measure 4.

Rud is chairman of North Dakotans Against the 400 Percent Tax Increase and president of the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association.