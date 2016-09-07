DEB KOLLING: Thank you to all who voted in Thompson

THOMPSON, N.D.—On behalf of the entire Vote Yes Committee, I would like to thank all of those who supported the Thompson Public School bond referendum on Aug. 23 as well as on May 3.

We applaud supporters for taking the time to understand the issues and what our school district deals with day in and day out.

In addition, thank you to everyone who voted. Awareness has been raised, which is a great thing for a small community (including outside of city limits, similar to every other small town in North Dakota).

I wanted to share some of the data over the past five or 10 years regarding enrollment. Many Thompson residents know of the projected enrollment issues, as an abundance of information was shared on the Thompson Public School website and elsewhere. But we must remember the information that got us to this point.

Since the 2012-13 school year, enrollment is up 69 students in the elementary grades alone, which is about a 30 percent increase in five years. Enrollment since 2005-06 is up more than 88 students (K-12), which equates to about a 21 percent increase in 11 years, which is significant in a small-town North Dakota school.

The data is already there to support our growing enrollment.

In addition, the plan that was voted on by taxpayers in May (59.3 percent voted yes) and August (52 percent voted yes) was completely different than the plans of the previous years, and many people don't understand why the first two votes keep getting brought up when they are no longer relevant.

The 2016 proposal was a very well-thought-out plan, and people and groups from the entire district (including those who oppose) have been involved in shaping it over the past 12 to 15 months.

Thompson Public School mill levies are among the lowest in the region and state (in 2014-15, the mill numbers include: Thompson 68, Central Valley 78.66, Larimore 101.95, Northwood 97.29, Drayton 149.45, Hillsboro 90.90, Minto 155.11, Northern Cass 108.55 and Grafton 148.02).

Thompson's is one of the only Class B schools in North Dakota with a growing enrollment.

The numbers of students who are open enrolled into our district—86, as of last month—are about equal to the 84 who open-enroll out, so those who say that open enrollment should be eliminated may not have all of the facts. The number of students would stay the same.

Our School Board and administration have done a tremendous job of serving our students, but now we need solutions that require additional taxpayer dollars. These leaders have always taken pride in doing everything possible to keep the costs down.

While we haven't gained 60 percent of the voter's support (a North Dakota requirement; in Minnesota, it is 50 percent), we still have support from a majority and have had this over the past four votes.

Our students need more classrooms now. They are getting special services such as speech, reading and so on in closets, while the elementary students are having music class on the old stage in the old, small gym. It is not handicapped accessible, and physical education classes often are being held at the same time as music.

Our current commons/lunch room does not serve students' needs well, as children are eating from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We are not able to offer any type of pre-K education.

Our current old gym is no longer safe and is not large enough, and we don't have an adequate space for our arts and drama programs. We don't have a safe-and-secure entrance for our students to protect them in this day and age.

Some teachers have offices in a janitor's closet. Our teacher/staff work room also serves as an employee lunch room and the superintendent's office.

This is just a highlight of the needs. All of this may not be important to everyone, but the fact is we are out of space.

Again, I want to thank residents for listening and taking the time to get involved and vote. Together, we will do what is best for our children in the future, as it is all of our responsibility to ensure that our public school system is taken care of, as our children are our future.

Kolling is a parent of three and a Vote Yes Committee member in Thompson.