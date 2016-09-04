A Q&A with the chancellor

On Aug. 24, North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott sat down for an interview with the Herald Editorial Board. The transcript that follows has been edited for clarity and length.

Q. You're in town for an unmanned aircraft systems conference. What are your thoughts on that industry and its potential?

Our family has been farming since the 1880s, and I recently discovered a cache of family photos. In the photos, you can track the transformation of the Hagerott farm. It goes from horse- and human-powered agriculture at first, to photos in which first the horses disappear, then the 15-man threshing crews disappear.

By 1938, you see my grandfather with his mechanical combine and Ford truck. One person could do the harvest.

Recently at a family reunion, my cousin had this drone that he built for less than $50. He stood with it by the old threshing machine that was in the earlier photos from 1910.

He was standing there with this drone, and we all knew it was happening again.

And this transformation is going to be just as profound as those earlier ones.

So it was exciting to be at the conference. While I was there, I spoke to several leading figures in "big data" from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and from Illinois. And the thing that should be music to all of your ears is why they practically tackled us, and why Northrop Grumman also asked for a meeting.

It's that two massive events are happening. The first can be called "intelligent machines at rest"; that's all the big data hubs, all the computers, the Google search-engine stuff.

But the second development is that intelligent machines now are moving through three-dimensional space—in the air, on the roads—and that has massive data implications.

But Illinois doesn't have a test center. Oak Ridge doesn't have a test center. Who has a test center for unmanned systems that's integrated with a major university?

Right now, I think there's one: at UND.

So they were very interested. And those excess buildings you have at UND right now? That could be a make-lemonade-out-of-lemons situation, because I'll tell you that at Johns Hopkins University and MIT and so on, there is no space. People literally would be fighting over this, because if they see a group showing up to do unmanned systems, they'll ask, "Who's going to have to give up space for this?"

In contrast, here we have a wonderful campus and a wonderful town, in both of which there's room to grow.

Q. Regarding the budget, there's been discussion about recent cuts in university programs, including music therapy at UND. The thought was the schools should have checked with each other to coordinate their actions and lessen the impact on students.

Should the university system be overseeing this kind of decision-making?

First off, our staff is very small. And I'm not trying to make excuses, but we've had cuts of our own, and we've had to take people off the payroll whom we as a system really should have.

You see, our whole budget is from the General Fund, so when that gets cut, the money's gone. In contrast, the campuses can mitigate their cuts in part, by using revenue from tuition and other things.

So again, we don't have the staff to review everything. But we do have the chancellor's cabinet, which is very active; and we've talked about this issue.

For example, (former UND Interim President) Ed Schafer and I went back and forth on this one time. He said, I'm the CEO of a university. I should be able to do what I want.

I said, OK. But consider the UAS program at UND. Around the country, there are some presidents who are very anti-military technology. Suppose we get one who's against UAS programs and says, "We're shutting down the bachelor's program in UAS."

Don't you think the board members would want to override that president in the interests of the state?

Schafer conceded that point.

In general, you don't want to undermine a CEO who's trying to do his or her job. But the thinking is that the system should concern itself with perhaps the top 10 programs that are of state interest.

You can imagine the list: law school, medical school, advanced technology and other things considered unique and vital to each school.

We can't do everything, so we need to probably be the most mindful of programs in which there's a state interest. Meanwhile, I think coordination among the presidents themselves is probably a big part of the answer. You know: "Hey, I'm going to be phasing this program out. Would you like to pick up on it?" That kind of thing.

And they're already doing quite a bit of that.

Q. The single greatest achievement of the current board probably is their increased openness—their turning away from the culture of secrecy that was the case not very many years ago.

That has been a conscious effort on everyone's part. We're trying very hard to do it right, and—knock on wood—we've done pretty well at eliminating open meetings violations.

There have been times when we've actually stopped a meeting and said, "Hold it. We can't continue." And we've had cases where board members call and ask, "Can I do this or that?"

I don't want to reduce their paranoia, because I'm glad they're being so mindful of the laws and their responsibilities.

Q. There have been two instances in recent weeks where our company has been critical of the presidents. One involved UND President Mark Kennedy's decision to announce some budget cuts, and then to not be available for interviews. As you know, he was on a bus trip to western North Dakota.

The other was at NDSU, with the media-policy changes that President Dean Bresciani said he didn't know about. In hindsight, do you have any take on those?

Well, my guess is that Kennedy is going to be available to take your calls pretty much any time in the future. (Laughter). That's my feeling.

With regard to the news about NDSU's sports contract and all that, the board's audit committee is now retaining an independent third party and will have them look into the particulars, because it's important that information and openness be a part of our culture.

Q. Is the audit going to go beyond the media policy? Is it going to look at other communication issues related to President Bresciani?

The audit committee's discussion basically was focused on that media-policy issue — to look at the veracity of statements that were made in an official capacity. I have no idea if other things will come forward from the firm that gets retained, in their references or footnotes, for example. I don't know that.

Q. If we remember correctly, Bresciani's most recent evaluation addressed communication issues. But it didn't seem like there was a whole lot of information about what those issues were. Could you speak to those issues?

You're really talking about two different efforts. Obviously, communication was identified as an important issue in the evaluation, and those issues were documented. It was very collaborative between President Bresciani, the board and myself.

But I think that's different, because none of that is about truthfulness. The audit committee's action is about truthfulness.

Q. But why did the committee need to hire a firm for that? If you are the employer, why do you need a third party to give an opinion?

Well, what's the word I heard President Obama use when they mucked up his swearing-in?

The chief justice forgot the words during the ceremony, so it got messed up. They redid the ceremony—redid the whole thing.

And the president said, "Nothing illegal was done the first time. We're good with the way everything happened. But out of an abundance of caution, we're going to do this again."

I'd say that's what's going on here. The state board wants a completely independent look at this, because it's a lot of material, and the members want to proceed with an abundance of caution.

After all, they're the ones who hire and fire. And when they make a decision, they want to be able to put something on the table that's from someone who has no dog in this fight and is able to say, "This is what happened."

That's my gut feeling.

Q. From my perspective, it looks like something that's meant to protect against a lawsuit.

Q. (different speaker) Well, I think there's another perspective, and that is that the board is deadlocked. There's no way forward because the division on the board about President Bresciani is even.

And so, there needs to be conclusive proof in order to achieve a vote one way or the other.

Just for the record, these speakers are all speculating about what is going on. I'm not even nodding my head.

The key thing is just to make sure the whole thing is completely objective. As one board member noted, he wants to be sure the firm reviewing this is not even from North Dakota.

And by the way, this move was welcomed by President Bresciani and key Fargo people, too, They all want to clear the air and move on.

Q. Anything else you'd like to bring up?

If I could make one point on the open records law, I do think we need to be given more latitude on the presidential searches.

I talked with a number of candidates for the Dickinson State presidency. They said they would have withdrawn if they'd known about the combination of our open records laws with Google alerts.

You put those two together, and it's a massive disincentive.

If you put a Google alert on someone, then anything they do—including a traffic ticket—just pops up. That basically means there's no privacy, so everyone in Florida knows when a candidate from Florida applies in North Dakota.

So think of the dynamics if you're a president at a smaller university who's working your way up. You aspire to a place like UND, but you don't want to lose the job you're at.

You put your name in. The Google Alerts on all 47 candidates go out. Then you don't get to be a finalist.

Now, in people's minds—future search firms, future employers—they wonder, was this candidate 47th, or 11th? How do you recover from that? How do you compete for another job?

If you're a finalist, on the other hand: Wow. You were a finalist for the presidency of a leading university in the upper Midwest? We want to interview you.

So if we release just the final 10 names, it generally would be positive for those candidates.

So that's one thing I'm going to ask for in the legislative session coming up: to let us have confidentiality up until the final phases.

Q. What do you want?

Basically a modification so that for key executive searches in higher education, we can wait on releasing the names until we're down to the final 10.

Q. Does that include football coaches?

I'm looking at just presidents to start with.

Q. A piece of friendly advice: The words "to start with" are not going to win you any friends at the Legislature. And I think that the core of the opposition in the media is that this would be the opening of a Pandora's box, which would lead to the closing of hiring searches at all levels.

In other words, just say "presidents."

Thank you. I appreciate that.