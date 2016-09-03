WILLISTON—The Dakota Access Pipeline is now being constructed across four states, starting in North Dakota and ending in Illinois. Because the pipeline route is entirely within the United States — the Keystone pipeline would have run through both Canada and the United States — opponents cannot rely on the U.S. State Department to stop it.

Not to worry; the opponents simply shifted their focus to the courts. As a Plan B, several thousand protesters traveled to North Dakota to harass the pipeline construction as it moved east.

Always friendly, the state of North Dakota hospitably provided drinking water and other aid for the 2,000-plus protesters — at least until the protests became something less than peaceful.

The protesters are supported by environmental groups and opponents of carbon-based energy. They even received a Tweet of support from jet-setting, carbon-gobbling Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dakota Access voluntarily shut down pipeline construction as the protests escalated to the point that worker safety became a concern. The protests bought the time necessary for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, with legal help from environmentalist group Earthjustice, to seek an injunction in federal court.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 24, has been rescheduled for Sept. 14 to give the federal judge "time to think." It is important to remember the phrase "time to think" has a different meaning in Washington than it does in flyover country.

Activists are emboldened by their success in stopping the Keystone XL Pipeline and the Sandpiper Pipeline in Minnesota. Judging from the statements issued by protest organizers, they fully expect to win this pipeline battle as well. So what is at stake?

North Dakota sits on vast oil reserves, but this oil is a long way from major refineries located along the U.S. coasts. The majority of existing pipelines transport North Dakota's oil to Cushing, Okla.

As Bakken Formation production took off in recent years, producers saw price discounts greater than $15 per barrel because of the Cushing bottleneck.

Delivery of crude oil by rail opened up new markets for Bakken oil, primarily on the east and west coasts. Oil producers have benefited from the access to new markets, and the ability to compete with imported oil that has been priced at a premium to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

However, a downside of crude-by-rail is reduced capacity for Midwestern farmers and increased costs for transporting wheat and other farm products to market.

Pipelines are not flexible in the same way crude-by-rail is, but they do offer a safe, efficient and cost-effective way to transport crude oil over long distances. The Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172-mile, 30-inch pipeline, will transport 470,000 barrels per day to existing pipeline infrastructure in Illinois, opening access to markets on the east and gulf coasts — important markets for Bakken oil producers.

The pipeline is important for oil producers and mineral owners in North Dakota because it will provide important flexibility for marketing crude oil. It's also good for the nation as a whole, because a healthy and vibrant domestic oil sector boosts national and economic security, benefiting consumers, workers and industry.

Opponents of domestic energy production do not care about these issues, and they have powerful allies in Washington and Hollywood to help with the public relations battle. Susan Sarandon and other celebrities joined the protest outside the federal courthouse in Washington on the day of the scheduled Standing Rock Sioux Tribe hearing.

We can laugh it off, but sadly, such stunts have more influence on policy today than facts and economics. Even Lady Justice lifts her blindfold when celebrities are involved.

Whether it is Keystone XL or Keystone-lite, environmental activists are smart, motivated and well-funded. Keep an eye on the protests taking place in the Upper Great Plains, because this fight will be with us for a very long time.

Grande is a research fellow in environmental policy for Chicago-based Heartland Institute. A Republican, she represented Fargo in the North Dakota Legislature from 1996 to 2014.