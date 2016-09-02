Their View: Measure 4 wrongly targets all tobacco products

OTTAWA, Ont.—Our biggest cause of premature death can be summed up in three words: cigarette smoking kills. Not just a few smokers, but hundreds of thousands of Americans annually—the equivalent of the population of North Dakota about every 18 months.

With roughly half of long-term smokers dying from a disease caused by their smoking, it is hard to imagine a public health crisis more in need of significant interventions.

Intelligent tax policy can be a key ingredient in efforts to reduce smoking. Cigarette taxes are a major public health tool and have had more impact on consumption rates than any other intervention to date. Tax revenue needs to come from somewhere, and getting it in a way that can greatly improve health has tremendous merit.

By all means, North Dakota should have a much higher cigarette tax.

But Measure 4's proposed increased tax on smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes sends the message that all tobacco and nicotine products are equally dangerous. This is not true and has the effect of protecting cigarettes, by far the most deadly tobacco product.

We know that it is the smoke from cigarettes—and not the nicotine—that make cigarettes deadly.

People smoke for the nicotine, but they die from the smoke.

It is the repeated inhalation of cigarette smoke, with its 7,000 chemicals (including more than 70 that are known causes of cancer in humans), that is causing the horrendous death toll.

About 20 percent of North Dakotans still smoke. Smokers who cannot or will not stop using nicotine can substantially reduce their risk of disease and premature death by switching to products that do not burn, such as nicotine replacement therapies, low-nitrosamine smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes.

It's time to raise taxes on cigarettes in North Dakota—but Measure 4 is not the way to do it.

We support a tax hike of at least $1.73 on cigarettes. Indeed, more would be better, and much more would be best.

But we cannot support the measure's attempt to make taxes for the most harmful tobacco products the same as taxes for less harmful alternatives.

The measure would double the tax on smokeless tobacco products and add a new 56 percent tax on e-cigarettes, which could tax e-cigarettes at a higher rate than cigarettes. That protects cigarettes rather than health.

Instead, taxes should reflect relative risks.

When the North Dakota Legislature reconvenes in 2017, it should pass legislation taxing tobacco products according to risk (with a major tax increase on cigarettes). Give smokers more reasons to give up their cigarettes—but give far more of them a way to do so by ensuring that far less hazardous alternatives also are less expensive.

A sizable cigarette tax increase will motivate a great many smokers to try to quit. But if by "quit" we mean give up all forms of nicotine, the vast majority of them will fail. They will resume smoking, and the health tragedy will continue.

But if we combine incentives for smoking cessation with financial incentives that move even the most nicotine-dependent away from inhaling the toxic products of combustion, we will be empowering healthier choices, not simply putting some of our most health-disadvantaged citizens at a financial disadvantage as well.

Measure 4 will ensure that smokers and those who love them are confused and misled about the dramatic differences in risk between cigarettes and products that can be used in place of them. A more compassionate—and effective—intervention would be a far higher cigarette tax, with taxes on other products sufficient to discourage youth uptake but not so high as to discourage smokers from switching.

Sweanor is an adjunct professor of law and a member of the Centre for Health Law, Policy and Ethics at the University of Ottawa. Warner is a professor of public health at the University of Michigan. Both have been active in global public health efforts on tobacco tax policies for decades.