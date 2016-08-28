ST. PAUL—The cost of Southwest Light Rail just keeps going up, and we're not talking about its most recent jump in price to nearly $1.9 billion.

No, this $128 million per mile train now has cost Minnesotans more than $800 million in meaningful tax relief and $700 million in road and bridge improvements. Not to mention that Gov. Mark Dayton's insistence on finding a funding mechanism for Southwest Light Rail or throwing away all other bipartisan agreements for a special session has blocked dollars for important local projects such as the North Country Food Bank and Northland Community and Technical College, too.

Many folks have tried to place House Republicans opposition to Southwest Light Rail as a divide pitting Greater Minnesota against the metro area, but that is not where the issue lies.

Many people in the Twin Cities, who would see their property taxes go toward this project and have the train built right in their backyard, have raised serious concerns and voiced their opposition as well.

Some, including the Lakes and Parks Alliance, even have filed suit over Southwest Light Rail , claiming the Metropolitan Council violated state and environmental laws over the planned route, and there is a jury trial scheduled for September of next year to hear the case.

Why would taxpayers invest hundreds of millions of dollars on a train that could be stopped in court? That is what the governor thought just last year, when he said he would not ask for federal government funding or back state investments in Southwest Light Rail until pending lawsuits are settled.

Plus, in correspondence between the Metropolitan Council Chair and Dayton earlier this year, it was indicated that the Federal Transit Administration will not release federal dollars for the project until ongoing litigation is resolved.

What changed? Why the urgency now to take more from hard-working Minnesota taxpayers?

What's more, some advocates of Southwest Light Rail also are saying that this will mostly affect taxpayers in the Twin Cities, so why should folks outside the seven-county metro area care?

Well, it's all our tax dollars going toward this train, not just money from folks in the metro. And even if the state did not put up its initial share to build the train, Minnesota law requires the state—not local—governments pay for 50 percent of operating costs after you subtract fare revenue. That means millions in taxpayer funding going forward, paid for by people from Roseau to Rochester.

The short of it is Southwest Light Rail wasn't a priority for Dayton or the Senate Democrat majority at the beginning of this year, neither having included the project in their bonding proposals.

Now, however, light rail is holding up meaningful middle-class tax relief for families, college graduates, small businesses, farmers and veterans.

Now, light rail is blocking funding for vital road construction and bridge improvement projects statewide.

Now, light rail is stopping funding for important water quality and infrastructure projects throughout Minnesota.

We are disappointed that people in Northwest Minnesota are being left behind by the governor's irresponsible insistence on trying to build an expensive new train that benefits a few rather than calling a special session to pass tax relief and transportation legislation that benefits everyone.

It seems the true cost of Southwest Light Rail this year is tax relief, road and bridge infrastructure improvements and investments in vital projects statewide. Minnesotans deserve better.

In the Minnesota House, State Rep. Kiel, R-Crookston, represents District 1B, and State Rep. Fabian, R-Roseau, represents District 1A.