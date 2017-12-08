Letter: GOP plan great for Manhattan millionaires
To the editor,
The more I read about the tax bill passed by Republicans last week, the more I wonder: Who is this intended to help? Working families in Fargo, Bismarck and small-town North Dakota? Or Manhattan millionaires and Bel-Air billionaires?
The tax bill that's now on the way to President Trump's desk will raise — not cut — taxes on 30,000 North Dakota households with incomes under $106,000 per year. Nationwide, 36 million working families are going to see their taxes go up.
What happened to a tax cut for the middle class? That's what we were promised by Rep. Kevin Cramer and his cohorts, but it seems their promises aren't worth much these days.
Look, I get it. If you can afford a condo in lower Manhattan or a mansion in L.A., Rep. Cramer's tax bill is going to be great for you. But my family can't, and I don't know many North Dakotans who can.
Gracie Lian
Grand Forks