Letter: Our nation has lost its moral bearings

A military wife, she has visited or lived on six out of seven continents and all 50 states. She is also a dyed in the wool conservative.

That is why her obvious disdain for the president of the United States was so remarkable. This woman has never voted for a liberal candidate in her life; including the last election. Trump's narcissism, thinly veiled racism, religious bigotry, and misogyny are more than she can tolerate. She is also convinced his mouth and Twitter habits are going to get us into another war.

My mother, the poster child for conservative values and ethics, thinks the nation has gone to hell in a handbasket and she places the blame squarely on the doorstep of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Today we found out that yet another close confidant of the current occupant of the people's house has pleaded guilty to what a few short years ago would have been considered espionage: concealing contact with our nation's largest and most dangerous adversary. Contact that was established not in the interest of national security, but for political gain.

My mother is correct. Our nation has lost its moral bearings. We are willing to tolerate the intolerable in the name of partisan politics. Despite what I accused her of as a child, she was not born in time to witness the fall of Rome. It saddens me terribly to know she is alive to witness the denigration of the country she spent her entire life sacrificing for.

Paul E. Cline

Jamaica, N.Y.

Formerly of Grand Forks