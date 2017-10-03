Letter: Grand Forks Senior Center is here to help

The GFSC Resource Team knows the organizations and agencies that can be contacted to work on addressing these kinds of issues. The process would include assessing the situation, providing information, and connecting clients to appropriate services.

An individual, an organization, or a business can make a referral, stating the concern and providing contact information about the potential client. It is important to note, though, a person always has the right to refuse services.

Sometimes the refusal for services is the biggest obstacle to overcome.

To make a referral, call the Grand Forks Senior Center at 701-772- 7245 and ask to

speak to a resource coordinator.

Colette Iseminger

G.F. Senior Center

executive director