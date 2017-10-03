Letter: Isn't it time for the parties to work together?
To the editor,
Now that the Republicans' latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care law (Obamacare) has failed, will Mitch McConnell's worst fear (If we don't pass this now, we will have to work with the Democrats) come to fruition?
Isn't it time for the two parties to work together to fix Obamacare for the 7 percent of our country who are the ones experiencing the horrendous increases in premiums and deductibles?
Lee Murdock
Grand Forks