Letter: Flag represents freedom -- of speech, too
To the editor,
Can we all just take a breath? Does anyone remember the 1st Amendment, our Bill of Rights of which freedom of speech is the first one?
When the president of the United States starts swearing at citizens and threatening their livelihood just because of a protest about how black lives matter, I'm not sure he understands the Constitution that he has sworn to uphold.
Yes, I am referring to the NFL players who stood with arms linked or took a knee during the playing of the national anthem on Sept. 25.
This action was a statement. Nobody was killed, there was no canceling of season tickets that have been reported and I'm willing to bet that future contracts will include a line about standing for the national anthem. I'm suggesting a trip to the Constitution to remember who we are and let people protest without losing our collective dignity and self-respect.
Our flag represents freedom, of which freedom of speech is paramount.
Ellen Brehmer
Grand Forks