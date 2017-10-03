Letter: Flag represents freedom -- of speech, too

When the president of the United States starts swearing at citizens and threatening their livelihood just because of a protest about how black lives matter, I'm not sure he understands the Constitution that he has sworn to uphold.

Yes, I am referring to the NFL players who stood with arms linked or took a knee during the playing of the national anthem on Sept. 25.

This action was a statement. Nobody was killed, there was no canceling of season tickets that have been reported and I'm willing to bet that future contracts will include a line about standing for the national anthem. I'm suggesting a trip to the Constitution to remember who we are and let people protest without losing our collective dignity and self-respect.

Our flag represents freedom, of which freedom of speech is paramount.

Ellen Brehmer

Grand Forks