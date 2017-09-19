Letter: Policy on polling places isn't right

Mr. Franz's explanation allowed me to understand how the voting stations were once set up in Grand Forks.

Mr. Franz, in his letter, also questioned if our City Council could find "...an incentive for opening polling sites?" The Grand Forks City Council members do not need an "incentive" to make local polling stations available. This is a City Council member's obligation.

Voting in America is not determined by a "distant voting site," a bus schedule, or an absentee ballot. It is for me, by the right of being a citizen of Grand Forks, to choose if I want to walk to a local polling station to vote, take a bus to a polling station to vote, or to request an absentee ballot to vote. No governing body has the authority to state, "you can only vote at a singular polling station."

To make my point clear, what if I am told that in the next presidential election the only polling station will be in Bismarck?

Larry Yurkovich

Grand Forks