Letter: A woman's perspective helps in politics

He did just that, meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, minority leaders of the House and Senate, agreeing to extend the government's borrowing authority and to hold off on action against the 800,000 immigrants brought to the US as children and now here illegally.

He's finally showing some of his dealing ability, probably because he has someone capable to deal with, like Pelosi. She, after all, was the one that pushed the ACA through the House when it seemed a lost cause.

Although the ACA became known as Obamacare, a more appropriate label would be Pelosicare. She is not one to obsequiously agree with whatever the president proposes or to go off hurt and in a huff if they disagree, as many Republicans have. Like Trump, she knows how to deal.

Maybe he just needed a formidable opponent. Most guys, it seems, do not cope well with an alpha male, especially if he has considerable government authority.

Women, it seems, can more effectively cut through the adolescent posturing and bluster and get down to mature, adult negotiation. Take Angela Merkel, for a current example, and Golda Meir, for a past example.

We guys seem too easily given to immature gamesmanship. Take Kim Jong Un, for the prime current example, although Donald Trump is certainly another good example. What a combination.

We definitely need more female input when it comes to governing. We do have some in our nation, including from our senator, Heidi Heitkamp. We can hope there is some such input in North Korea, some woman or women to help Kim develop some adult perspective—and soon.

Jim Lein

Minot