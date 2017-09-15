Letter: Strong leadership needed in America

What is lacking in this picture is a sense that somewhere there is a sense of overall control. Such a complex organism must have something or someone laying out plans on how best things should most efficiently be done. We are a highly complex society and it needs constant refining to keep it from degrading. Sadly, our nation is degrading, virtually all phases of it.

We have had many disasters, Texas and Florida being the most recent, but bad as they were, we will survive. But a financial collapse could involve the entire nation, one nearly did in 2008. It was the good judgment of the federal reserve and the treasurer that kept us from falling into a deep depression. To save the banks, they poured trillions of dollars into them and left us with a huge national debt. Our grandchildren will still be paying the debt.

Many well known financiers, fund managers, brokers, etc., are flatly predicting that we will have a financial collapse within 15 years. It is possible to prepare for such a disaster with strong, competent leadership but not with what we have that now passes for leadership.

Edward Halas

Grand Forks