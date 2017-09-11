Letter: Don't forget World Trade Center responders

What you may not know is what was in the air, what surrounded us at Ground Zero. When the planes hit, 24,000 gallons of jet fuel ignited 100,000 tons of debris and 230,000 gallons of transformer, heating and diesel oils. According to the CDC, this set off a giant toxic plume of fire, soot and dust. Workers were exposed to asbestos, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, PCBs, crystalline silica and other particulates. When I left Ground Zero on December 1, these fires were still burning.

We've already lost over 2,000 responders from 9/11-related illnesses. The death toll among responders from their work will, in just a few years, exceed the number of people who were killed during the attacks. Over 78,000 people are registered with the WTC Health Program, and many of them will eventually succumb to their 9/11 illnesses.

9/11 responders are dying every day. Do not forget us. Never forget.

Richard Rezac

Highmore, S.D.

9/11 responder