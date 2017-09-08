Mary Weaver: Time for city to stop its 'vibrancy'

We know that the cost of building the park in 2000-2001 had a price tag of about $450,000. To recreate it elsewhere would cost about $750,000. To rebuild it in the same place would be

about $100,000.

The same city which makes statements about its "vibrancy" and support for public art has

vandalized a unified and living work of art. How can Grand Forks justify throwing away all that

money?

Selling the land for $6 per square foot is tantamount to a giveaway when other nearby empty lots are listed for $12.15 per square foot. All for the benefit of a dozen nebulous condo owners and maybe one or two retail tenants. This, when other condos in town are lowering their prices to attract buyers, apartment buildings have huge vacancies, and other retail space downtown is already available.

City leaders exhibited a great deal of bravado when they threw away $450,000 by their slash-

and-burn treatment of Arbor Park. It could be deemed the ultimate in hubris since, in fact, the

city did its utmost to destroy it right down to the paths.

Mary Weaver

Grand Forks