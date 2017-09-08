Letter: Left wants to limit freedom of speech

He makes the obvious point that freedom of speech is not an absolute. He presents a couple of scary hypothetical situations. He notes approvingly that many European countries have laws restricting freedom of expression and prosecute speech crimes. He suggests that Usama Dakdok's presentations at the Empire Arts Theater "inspired the arson" of a Somali café, though he admits "there is no proof to link Dakdok to the crime." No proof? No evidence, either, at least none presented publicly.

Mr. Glassheim is old enough to remember the left's free-speech movement of half a century ago. Now that the left has achieved many of their goals, they want to lock in their gains by limiting freedom of speech and assembly. You've probably seen them on TV or YouTube - antifa, the black bloc, and other anarcho-communists. They wear masks and hurl bricks and urine-filled bottles. From Berkeley to Boston they've assaulted people, including police and reporters, destroyed property, and caused chaos. They explicitly claim the right to deny a public forum to any group, including mainstream conservatives and libertarians, they oppose. "Whose streets? Our streets!"

As American society becomes more diverse it is also becoming increasingly polarized socially and politically. Some social scientists believe that such heterogeneous societies eventually require an authoritarian state to maintain order. This is our present challenge: Can a multicultural America uphold our traditions of free speech and assembly?

Nelson Rosit

Grand Forks