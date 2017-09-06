Letter: Ride along shows professional enforcers

I observed the professional work of our police department as caring mentors for the youngest of our citizens and professional enforcers of the law with adults who choose to disobey those laws. It also afforded me the opportunity to see Skari's work on the streets versus the hallways of Red River. Let me explain.

Early in our shift Skari demonstrated the softer side of law enforcement by presenting two young bike riders coupons for ice cream and chatted with them and their families. She also made a visit, at my request, with a friend's young children at their home. The two were enamored with Skari and having the opportunity to sit in a police car. Skari demonstrated a kindness that will be a story for these two for many years.

Unfortunately, as the evening became night, Skari became the officer of protection and service. She was called to one event that had two runaway teens and a pre-teen leave a secure safe location; a forced break-in; and three events that involved the assault of an individual and two fights that occurred at the same location.

The assault was our first stop. Skari was the second officer on the scene. She was patient, persistent, and detail oriented in getting specifics from the man who was assaulted by two others (he did not require medical assistance). As she interviewed the gentleman, Skari was polite, understanding, and at times able to share in some lighthearted conversation that she knew was right for the moment (she says experience has taught her appropriate conversations with people she encounters).

Skari was called to back up another officer at a forced break-in at the home of an elderly woman. Assigned to the alley, Skari walked through the area looking for the suspect all the while maintaining communication with the 911 dispatcher and the other officer. The situation with the three girls who left the secure location ended with the youngest returning due to not being able to locate the others who left before her. For 45 minutes, Skari had a calming, caring conversation with the 12-year-old assuring her all would work out and she was in a much safer place than running away. There were tears and smiles from both of them.

At 11 p.m. at a local bar, approximately 20 individuals became upset with one another and fought in the parking lot. Five GFPD officers responded. They made commands of those involved and assured them if they didn't obey the end result would not be in their favor. They dealt with the fighters in calm voices. It was most impressive observing the professional work of our police force with inebriated and angry people — not an easy task.

Around 1 a.m. a call came across the radio that a fight was taking place behind the bar where Skari was earlier. We were the first to arrive. Skari ordered four individuals to stop walking — they did. An additional five officers arrived on the scene. Those who had been involved in the earlier fight returned to "finish their business." In a very professional, direct manner they told those involved a third visit would result in their being taken into custody (I was not privy to the discussions the officers had with bar management and what facts they had in making their decisions).

When Skari dropped me off at my home at 2:45 a.m., I shared I would be in a safe home and wondered about the elderly woman who probably remained awake worried that the perpetrator may return; what thoughts those who had fought would have when they woke up late Saturday morning or afternoon; and if two runaway girls were safe.

We are most fortunate to have the protection we do by this professional police force. Perfect they're not; however, I know they are dedicated in giving their best to the citizens of Grand Forks.

Chris Douthit, of Grand Forks, is an associate principal at Red River High School.