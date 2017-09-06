Letter: Self righteous to criticize ancestors

If it was all about slavery, why did several slave states stay in the union?

There is also the question of who really lost the war. Our present over-centralized but incompetent government can largely be traced back to the Civil War. I think it's kind of self righteous to criticize our ancestors for owning slaves when slavery has been common throughout history.

There's a tendency to give ourselves credit for the things that we no longer do, but ignore the evil we preserve. A good example is World War II. We remember that we defeated Hitler while forgetting that we gave eastern Europe to Stalin, who was a worse monster than Hitler.

Robert J. Otto

Crystal, N.D.