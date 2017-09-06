Time to stop apologizing for cold

Our team worked with representatives from the city, county, UND, EDC, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, key employers and other community leaders to address workforce recruitment and retention. We had a mission: create a centralized portal into the region that was authentic and showed our personality.

But who are we really? What makes us, us? Why would people want to move there or move back from where they are currently? Well, the weather shapes us. The geography shapes us. We're hardy. We're passionate. We're creative. We're independent. Those are the traits that have helped us build smarter schools, better opportunities, and stronger communities in our region. And, gosh darn it, there are lots of things that make us cool because of or despite the cold. And thus, a mantra was born.

Why am I surprised, you ask? I wasn't sure how it would be embraced. I have lived in Grand Forks for over 20 years now. I have witnessed this community continually apologize for where we are located and how cold it gets. Self-deprecation can be viewed as way to remain modest and harkens to our North Dakotan roots, but sometimes we took it to new levels.

But, it turns out "Greater Grand Forks — Way Cooler Than You Think!" has been embraced by so many. In some ways, maybe I shouldn't be surprised. I have witnessed the most wonderful transformation over the last few years. A more vibrant downtown has put a smile on our face. Capturing the nation's attention with our strategic leap into UAS makes us stand a little taller. The influx of can-do attitudes by our young professionals and boom-a-rangs has put a spring in our step. We aren't apologizing anymore.

It's cool to be here. In fact, it's way cooler than you think!

Andrea Boe

Grand Forks