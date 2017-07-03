Letter: Ryder is a nice, quiet town, for now

Law enforcement will probably present no problem for Harley-Davidson and the bikers, for they're confident that Mayor Reinisch and the City Council will make sure the bikers won't be bothered by the Ward County Sheriff's Office. After all, if Harley-Davidson and Mayor Reinisch get their way, "Rider," N.D., will be a "biker-friendly" town; having the town's police

department enforcing noise ordinances and state muffler laws would be bad for biker business.

Harley-Davidson has been marketing the distinctive "sound" of their motorcycles for years. Harley-Davidson may not admit to this, but it encourages their customers to make their Harleys louder by modifying them with its aftermarket engine modification kits and exhaust systems. That can make Harleys emit excessive air pollution as well. Harley-Davidson has recently been heavily fined by the EPA for manufacturing an emission control defeat device and selling it to customers, and even installing it.

Ryder is a nice, quiet town — for now. If city officials let Harley-Davidson and the bikers have their way, it will become motorcycle noise hell.

Ted Rueter

Noise Free America

Chapel Hill, N.C.